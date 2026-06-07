From here:

‘It’s autocracy, not democracy’: Sadiq Khan’s plan to bulldoze opposition to new town blitz

“Under the most recent plans, some 2,000 hectares would be built on to provide 21,000 homes and a range of amenities, including schools, GP surgeries and leisure facilities.

However, as well as losing large swathes of green belt, a number of existing businesses could be forced to relocate, causing massive disruption to trade and potentially forcing some to close for good.”

“When it was first shortlisted in September last year, the plans received full-throated support from both Ergin Erbil, the recently unseated Labour council leader, and Feryal Clark, the Labour MP for Enfield North, who said the scheme would deliver desperately needed housing for London.

“It was meant to be a historic moment for the residents and businesses of Enfield – the withdrawal from Labour’s flagship New Towns programme.

Alessandro Georgiou, the newly elected Conservative council leader, had campaigned on a platform of protecting the green belt in the North London borough from plans to build 21,000 new homes.”

“Local elections last month gave voters a chance to voice their frustrations at the Government’s performance – nearly 1,500 Labour councillors were unseated across the UK.

“Sir Keir Starmer also weighed in, naming Enfield specifically, and saying the Government would not give in to “the naysayers and the blockers” and would “get Britain building again”.

“the Mayor of London had similar ideas.

Sir Sadiq Khan’s office quickly responded to the withdrawal by insisting it would seek to continue pursuing plans for a new town in the area regardless.”

“They did not rule out the option of stripping planning decision-making from the council and handing it to Sir Sadiq and his officials.”

“It is believed that the Government could test its new powers afforded by the sweeping Planning and Infrastructure Act 2025 – which received Royal Assent in December – to overturn Enfield Council’s decision to withdraw from the New Town process.

“Enfield’s most recent draft Local Plan identifies more than 700 viable brownfield sites capable of delivering some 30,000 additional homes, and Georgiou himself has pushed a “brownfield-first” approach.

One of the headline provisions in the act is to slash the scope of councils to challenge nationally significant development projects.”

“Welcome to the Borg. Resistance is futile. You will be assimilated!”

Labour has utterly failed to deliver on its election manifesto:

“Labour is falling well behind on its manifesto pledge to deliver 1.5 million new homes by 2029, with just over 340,000 built since July 2024, according to official estimates.”

Instead of building 600,000 new homes in the two years since the 4July 2024 general election, it has managed around half that number with more than a million to go before 2029 – in 3 years’ time!

In Enfield, it resulted in 31 Conservative councillors, 27 Labour, and five Green members elected.”

“Labour had a very willing and cooperative council that was prepared to give up Enfield for development,” says Carol Fisk, of local group Action for Enfield’s Future.

“But then 77pc of voters voted for parties that opposed the new town.

“If the Mayor of London now goes ahead saying ‘we don’t care, we’re going to build on it anyway’, then that doesn’t sound like democracy to me – that’s autocracy.”

“Enfield’s most recent draft Local Plan identifies more than 700 viable brownfield sites capable of delivering some 30,000 additional homes, and Georgiou himself has pushed a “brownfield-first” approach.

However, Fisk says the vague details of the New Towns Taskforce’s plans for where new homes will be located makes it difficult to put forward their case with any kind of precision.”

A Ministry of Housing spokesman said: “Decisions on new towns will be taken in the national interest, and we will not let local authorities stop the right homes from being built in areas with significant housing need – such as Enfield which has over 3,000 households in temporary accommodation.”

In other words, just lik the siting of asylum seekers in army barracks, the democratic wishes of the people do not matter one jot to the fascists in the Marxist Labour government – they have the power of the jackboot!

Onwards!

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