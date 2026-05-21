From Brave AI:

“Year Ending December 2025: Net migration fell further to an estimated 171,000, down 48% from the prior 12-month period. This was driven by a 20% drop in immigration to 813,000, while emigration remained relatively stable at 642,000.

The government will claim that immigration policies are working.

There are no policies to encourage brits to stay (emigration policies).

1.4 million change in the UK’s demographic in just one year, continuing a long term trend of Brits leaving to be replaced by immigrants.:

The number of Brits leaving the UK permanently remains at around 500-700 every year – meaning that 5 million Brits have left in the last ten years whilst around 8 million immigrants have arrived for turnover of 20% against the UK’s population of around 79 million

Brits leaving will obviously not have kids whilst those arriving will, mostly courtesy of the welfare system in the UK.

Brits leaving will be paying higher taxes, those arriving will not.

Chances are Brits leaving are healthy, barring age related conditions, those arriving could be carrying all sorts of Victorian era diseases.

Onwards!

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