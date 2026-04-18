More than FOUR YEARS after all legal restrictions for C19 were lifted in the UK(on 24 February 2022), the UK’s NHS is still recommending boosters for this Spring for the elderly and immune compromised.

From Brave AI:

“Recent trends indicate that COVID-19 is no longer a leading cause of death in England and Wales, having dropped out of the top five causes for the first time since the pandemic began.”

“The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) and the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) recommend that people aged 75 and over and those aged 6 months to 74 with a weakened immune system receive a COVID-19 spring booster.

In the 2026 spring programme, eligibility extends to residents of care homes for older adults, but carers and staff are not included as the vaccine targets those most vulnerable to severe disease.

Eligible individuals should receive their vaccination before 30 June 2026 to ensure protection against severe illness, hospitalisation, and death.

The NHS advises that those with a weakened immune system receive a third primary dose if they have not yet had it, followed by a booster at least three months after their third dose.”

There are many that claim that the EXPERIMENTAL C19 injections DO NOT provide ‘protection against severe illness, hospitalisation, and death IS NON-EXISTENT.

SOME cite the C19 injections ARE MORE DEADLY TO THOSE INJECTED WITH THEM.

Here’s a recent study:

The Truth About Post-COVID Risk in Vaccinated vs. Unvaccinated Populations

“Analysis of CDC nursing home data—now deleted from government servers—reveals COVID shots failed and backfired in the elderly, the very group these “vaccines” were claimed to protect.”

.“ A new peer-reviewed study analyzing 15,022 U.S. nursing homes found that COVID-vaccinated residents experienced a prolonged risk of death following infection compared to unvaccinated residents.”

“Mortality increased across all groups following infection—but the duration of elevated death risk differed dramatically:

Unvaccinated: ~1 week of elevated mortality

Partially vaccinated: ~3 weeks

Fully vaccinated: ~5 weeks”

The JCVI and UKHSA know better or maybe they want the elderly and immune compromised out of their in boxes and into wooden ones or up in smoke.

Here’s some more information per Brave AI

“Dr. Helmut Sterz, former chief toxicologist for Pfizer Europe, testified before Germany’s Bundestag on March 19, 2026, that up to 60,000 deaths could be attributed to COVID-19 vaccinations. Sterz based this estimate on 2,133 reported deaths to the Paul-Ehrlich-Institut, which he multiplied by a factor of 30 to account for suspected underreporting, and alleged that 10 essential preclinical safety studies, including carcinogenicity tests, were skipped due to time constraints.

I have seen claims that the Under Reporting factor is closer to 70 than 30 for Germany.

Recall this from three years ago for Europe as a whole, unadjusted for any URF:

50,663 DEAD and 5,315,063 Injured Following COVID-19 Vaccines in European Database of Adverse Reactions - Vaccine Impact

Then there’s US VAERS data up to end March 2026 tallying deaths and injuries ascribed to US based vaccine manufacturers:

VAERS Summary for COVID-19 Vaccines through 3/27/2026 – VAERS Analysis

40,000 dead globally and 20,000 in the US.

I have still seen no rational explanation for the 20,000 US Deaths from 250 million c19 injections administered in the US – plus 1.7 million US adverse events.

Compared to the same number of reported deaths -20,000 from AROUND 7 billion doses administered globally by Pfizer alone plus a few billion by MODERNA doses.

ACIP COVID-19 Public Statement

“NEW YORK and MAINZ, GERMANY, SEPTEMBER 19, 2025 — Over the past five years, Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine efforts reflect a continuous commitment to address a public health challenge. The Pfizer and BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, with over 5 billion doses distributed globally, has consistently demonstrated a favorable safety and efficacy profile.”

There are also 700,000 FEWER AE’S REPORTED TO VAERS FROM around the world from ALMOST 30 TIMES the number of C19injections administered.

The genocidal maniacs still have a firm grip on the lies and BS FOR the experimental DNA altering toxins.

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