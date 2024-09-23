From here:

Urgent NHS warning as three deadly illnesses set to surge through UK | UK | News | Express.co.uk

Zero shame. Zero mention of side effects, up to and including death,

“The NHS has warned of a potential "tripledemic" of flu, Covid-19 and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).”

Maybe the next waring will be “The NHS has warned of imminent nuclear attack – people advised to stock up on iodine, bananas and potatoes ad to build lead-lined underground bunkers with lots of bottled water and Port-a-potties”.

Here’s more:

“Michelle Kane, director for vaccinations at NHS England, said: “The flu and Covid-19 vaccines can be life-saving and are our best defences against these viruses – and it takes just a few minutes to book online or via the NHS App or 119, so I would urge everyone eligible to do so, to protect themselves and people around them.”

“We know that these vaccinations help more people keep well and stay out of hospital during the winter months, which is especially important at a time when the NHS is expected to be under a lot of pressure. It is therefore vital that everyone eligible comes forward when invited.”

No mention of a healthy diet, the right amount of vitamin intake, or taking advantage of the UK’s (almost non-existent for the last two years) sunshine, plus regular exercise

Only vaccines, always vaccines. No mention that the vaccines are intended for personal health, not communal health. We know that the “steenking” experimental C19 modified mRNA injections change human DNA and do not prevent Infection or transmission. No mention of the ratio of adverse events to prevented “cases”, harms and deaths from infection. No mention of false positives from faulty testing and certainly no mention of the number needed to “vaccinate” to precent a single case of RSV or the flu – or the efficacy of each. (W know the C19 injections were not designed to prevent infection and transmission.

The Daily Express and its health editors must be filly paid up members of the “Trusted News Initiative” that lied throughout the scamdemic and censored those who told the truth.

Check this editorial comment out:

“Urgent NHS warning as three deadly illnesses set to surge through UK - 'act now'

The NHS has warned of a potential "tripledemic" of flu, Covid-19 and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). Three potentially deadly illnesses are surging across Britain. Officials are urging those eligible for flu and Covid-19 vaccines to come forward to help ease pressure on the health service ahead of the winter months.

It comes amid concerns from NHS England over a so-called “tripledemic” of flu, Covid-19 and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). Bookings will open for millions of people from 9am on Monday – with appointments available through the NHS website, app, or by calling 119. Flu jabs will be given from October 3 to those 65 and over, along with people aged 18 to 65 in clinical risk groups and patients in long-stay residential homes.”

“Tripledemic = three pandemics! Sounds like an emergency!

This amounts to a “public/private partnership” with the Express fiving a free full page ad for products paid for with taxpayers money with no proof of efficacy/risk ratios – so no informed consent to those who could be harmed.

Here’s what is said about the RSV injection.

“The NHS is also offering an RSV vaccine this autumn for the first time. It is available to women from the 28th week of pregnancy to protect their newborns, as well as older people aged 75 to 79.”

Roll-up, roll-up a once in a death time opportunity to take an experimental concoction!”

Let’s take a look at the NHS C19 dashboard for that explosion of cases.

Here’s some data on C19 cases in the UK, the most recent compared to a couple of peak periods during 2024 taken from here:

https://ukhsa-dashboard.data.gov.uk/

“Cases data for positive COVID-19 cases reported in England (7-day rolling average). Data for the most recent 7 days is incomplete and is not shown.”

The NHS must be anticipating a return of the 7-day rolling average back to peaks of mid-summer and mid-winter!

Here’s deaths from the same source:

1.1.1 “Deaths

Deaths with COVID-19 on the death certificate in England

Deaths data for deaths with COVID-19 on the death certificate in England Up to and including 6 September 2024

PH - note these look like deaths per week. Note also, these are deaths with C19 present and are not necessarily the CAUSE of death.

The NHS must be worried about a tripling of deaths with C19 present – back to January 2024 – just in time for the 14% increase in electricity prices to smack the elderly, the infirm ad the poor - right in the chops. Remember for the elderly, they will also have lost their winter fuel benefit by January 2025.

We know the flu jab is a coin toss. There is no easily available data on the number needed to vaccinate to prevent a single case of whatever fly WAS circulating in the southern hemisphere during their last winter (around December 2023 to March 2024).

Onto the RSV shot. Here’s some stuff from Brave browser on the clinical trails for the “traditional vaccine made by Pfizer:

“… the UK’s national RSV vaccination program, announced in July 2024, aims to protect infants and elderly people against respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). The program includes a vaccine for pregnant women over 28 weeks to help protect their newborn babies, a routine program for those over 75, and a one-off campaign for people aged 75 to 79.”

“Based on the provided search results, here are the demographics of the Phase 3 clinical trials of Abrysvo:

1. MATISSE (MATernal Immunization Study for Safety and Efficacy): This trial enrolled over 7,000 pregnant women, randomized in a 1:1 ratio to receive either Abrysvo or placebo at 24 weeks up to 36 weeks gestation. No specific demographic information is provided for this trial. 2. MONeT (RSV IMmunizatiON Study for AdulTs at Higher Risk of Severe Illness): This trial evaluated Abrysvo in immunocompromised adults aged 18 and older at risk of developing severe RSV-associated lower respiratory tract disease (LRTD). Substudy A included 681 individuals aged 18-59 years with certain chronic medical conditions, randomly assigned at a 2:1 ratio to receive a single dose of Abrysvo or placebo.

Demographic details for MONeT Substudy A:

· Age: 18-59 years · Chronic medical conditions: unspecified (but mentioned as including conditions that elevate the risk of severe RSV disease)” 2 “Abrysvo Phase 3 Trial Duration

Based on the provided search results, the Phase 3 clinical trial of Abrysvo was a multi-phase trial with different studies and cohorts. Here’s a breakdown of the relevant information:

· The Phase 3 clinical trial, named MATISSE (MATernal Immunization Study for Safety and Efficacy), evaluated the efficacy, immunogenicity, and safety of Abrysvo as a maternal vaccine to prevent lower respiratory tract disease (LRTD) and severe LRTD caused by RSV in infants within six months after birth. The duration of this trial is not explicitly mentioned. · The RENOIR (RSV vaccine Efficacy study iNOlder adults Immunized against RSV disease) Phase 3 clinical study, which evaluated the efficacy, immunogenicity, and safety of a single dose of Abrysvo in adults aged 60 years or older, is also mentioned. Again, the duration of this trial is not specified. · The MONET (A Study to Assess the Safety, Tolerability, and Immunogenicity of RSVpreF in Adults at High Risk of Severe RSV Disease) Phase 3 clinical trial, which included participants aged 18-59 and demonstrated non-inferior immune responses compared to the Phase 3 RENOIR study, started on June 22, 2020. However, the exact duration of this trial is not provided.

Without a specific mention of the trial duration, it’s challenging to provide an exact answer. However, based on the information available, it appears that the Phase 3 clinical trials of Abrysvo were ongoing for at least several years, with the MONET trial starting in 2020 and the FDA approval of Abrysvo as a maternal vaccine in 2023. The exact duration of each trial remains unclear.”

3 “Abrysvo Clinical Trial Results

Based on the available data, here are the key findings:

· Efficacy: Abrysvo demonstrated an efficacy of 81.8% against severe medically attended lower respiratory tract illness caused by RSV in infants within 90 days after birth, and 69.4% throughout the initial six months of life. · Safety: The vaccine was well-tolerated, with no safety concerns observed for both vaccinated women and their newborns.”

Brave cannot find whether the 81.8% risk reduction is relative of absolute. Neither is it mentioned here.

https://www.appliedclinicaltrialsonline.com/view/phase-iii-trial-data-show-efficacy-of-abrysvo-in-adults-aged-18-to-59-years-with-elevated-risk-of-severe-rsv

What ss the RSV rate in the UK and US?

· “A significant proportion of infants under 6 months (2-3 out of every 100) require hospitalization due to RSV infection. · RSV is a leading cause of infant hospitalization in the UK, with a substantial number of hospitalizations and bed days attributed to the virus each year.

Ok, that’s for the UK, now for the US:

“Infants under 6 months are especially vulnerable to having more severe infections, with only 1-2% requiring hospitalization.”

Call it 2 in 100 babies under 6 months being hospitalized.

So, does this mean, for the 7,000 pregnant women (half vaxxed, half unvaxxed), there could be 140 hospitalizations?

How about deaths?

Brave has this: “Estimated infant deaths under 6 months = Infant mortality rate x Average live births = 5.4 per 1,000 live births x 3,600,000 live births ≈ 19,440 infant deaths under 6 months.”

And this:

“The 7-9% prevalence of RSV among infants under 6 months who died (2024 study) suggests a substantial burden of RSV-related mortality in this age group.”

Which might lead to around 7-9% of 19,440 as RSV deaths = 1.600 annual RSV deaths – though not necessarily if there are co-morbidities or deaths caused by “baby jabs” that in turn CAUSE RSC!!

For those RSB clinical trials, at least they lasted several years. Was the risk reduction of 81.8% relative or absolute? Assuming a 2% infection rate, did the placebo arm with its 3.500 pregnant women have 70 cases of RSV and the injected arm has 81.8% less = 13?

The absolute risk reduction would be 57/3.500 = 1.6%, rather than 81.8%!!!

Number needed to vaccinate to prevent a single case would =61?

More from Brave:

· “The trial included 3,695 pregnant women who received Abrysvo and 3,697 who received placebo. · The trial evaluated the effectiveness of Abrysvo in preventing LRTD and severe LRTD caused by RSV in infants born to vaccinated mothers. · The results showed a reduction in severe LRTD risk by 81.8% within 90 days after birth and 69.4% within 180 days after birth in the Abrysvo group compared to the placebo group.”

Here are the adverse events – but not the rates of adverse events– no mention of deaths in either the injected or placebo arms of the Phase 3 clinical trial: (“The exact number of RSV cases in the Abrysvo group is not provided in the search results.”

· “Common Adverse Reactions: The most common side effects reported during clinical trials were: o Pain at the injection site o Headache o Muscle pain o Nausea

Serious Adverse Events: In patients who received Abrysvo, 4.3% experienced a serious adverse event (AE), 1% experienced severe reactogenicity, and 3 patients experienced inflammatory neurologic events. In patients who received placebo, 4.1% experienced a serious AE and 0.7% experienced severe reactogenicity.

Important Considerations:

· Syncope (fainting) may occur in association with administration of Abrysvo, and procedures should be in place to avoid injury from fainting. · Immunocompromised individuals, including those receiving immunosuppressive therapy, may have a diminished immune response to Abrysvo. · Vaccination with Abrysvo may not protect all vaccine recipients.

Here is Brave’s description of the package insert:

1. Package Insert for ABRYSVO

Product Information

ABRYSVO is a sterile, lyophilized vaccine supplied in a kit that includes:

2. A vial of Lyophilized Antigen Component (a sterile white powder) 3. A prefilled syringe containing Sterile Water Diluent Component 4. A vial adapter

Reconstitution Instructions

To form ABRYSVO, reconstitute the Lyophilized Antigen Component with the accompanying Sterile Water Diluent Component as described in the package insert.

Dosage and Administration

· Single dose: 0.5 mL after reconstitution · Storage and handling: Refer to the package insert for proper storage and handling details, shelf life, and reconstitution instructions.

Indications

ABRYSVO is indicated for:

1. Active immunization for the prevention of lower respiratory tract disease (LRTD) caused by respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in individuals 60 years of age and older 2. Active immunization of pregnant individuals at 32 through 36 weeks gestational age for the prevention of LRTD and severe LRTD caused by RSV in infants from birth through 6 months of age

Contraindications

None specified

Adverse Reactions

Systemic adverse reactions were similar between ABRYSVO and placebo groups. Refer to the package insert for a comprehensive list of adverse reactions and their frequencies.

Important Safety Information

· As with all vaccines, ABRYSVO may not protect 100% of individuals from RSV infection or disease · Serious adverse reactions, including anaphylaxis, have been reported with ABRYSVO · Vaccination with ABRYSVO may not prevent all cases of severe RSV disease

Prescribing Information

For full prescribing information, including dosage and administration, contraindications, adverse reactions, and important safety information, refer to the package insert.

Manufacturer Information

ABRYSVO is manufactured by Pfizer Inc.

Onwards!!!

Please take a paid subscription or forward this article to those you think might be interested. You can also donate via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards. Ko-fi donations here: https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan