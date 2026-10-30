First a brief recap on British Rail from Brave AI:

“UK railways were first nationalised on 1 January 1948 under the Transport Act 1947, forming British Rail. They remained publicly owned until being privatised between 1994 and 1997 under the Railways Act 1993.

A second wave of nationalisation (renationalisation) began on 25 May 2025 under the Passenger Railway Services (Public Ownership) Act 2024. As of October 2026, nine of the fourteen Department for Transport-contracted operators have been transferred to public ownership, including South Western Railway, c2c, Greater Anglia, West Midlands Trains, and Govia Thameslink Railway.

The government aims to complete the renationalisation of all remaining DfT-contracted operators by the end of 2027. Key upcoming transfers include Chiltern Railways (September 2026), Great Western Railway (December 2026), and Avanti West Coast (March 2027). These operators are being folded into the new state-owned body, Great British Railways.

“Train drivers in the UK have received two distinct sets of pay rises depending on the operator and timeframe.

For the majority of mainline drivers represented by Aslef, the accepted deal provides a cumulative 15% increase over three years (5% for 2022-23, 4.75% for 2023-24, and 4.5% for 2024-25), which is backdated and includes drivers who have left the industry.

This deal, agreed upon in 2024, ended a two-year dispute across 16 rail companies and raised the average driver’s salary from roughly £60,000 to approximately £69,000.

More recently, in August 2026, drivers for Avanti West Coast secured a separate 3.6% single-year pay rise.

This specific agreement, approved by the Burnham government, is 0.7 percentage points above the latest inflation rate and includes additional benefits such as time-and-a-half pay for Sunday work and up to £720 for working a fifth day in the week.”

That’s the pay, how about performance:

“Overall Network Performance

Time to 3 (trains arriving within three minutes of schedule) stood at 86.4% in the January–March 2026 quarter, a slight improvement of 0.5 percentage points year-on-year. However, for the full year to March 2026, this metric fell to 66.7% on the stricter “On Time” (within one minute) measure, the worst annual performance since the pandemic. While publicly owned operators averaged a lower cancellation rate (3.53%) than private ones (4.14%) in the 12 months to August 2026, this aggregate masks sharp deteriorations at specific key routes.

Operator-Specific Deterioration

Five London-serving operators nationalised since May 2025 all recorded higher cancellation rates and increased delays immediately following their takeovers:

South Western Railway (SWR): Cancellations rose from 3.6% to 4.28% by August 2026; its “On Time” performance dropped to 65.34% in the latest four-week period, with main line punctuality falling to just 50.98% .

c2c: Cancellations increased by roughly 27% (from 1.73% to 2.19% ), and late stops rose by approximately 39% .

Other Operators: West Midlands Trains saw cancellations rise by 28%, Greater Anglia by 20%, and Govia Thameslink Railway by 5%.

Regional Variance

Performance varied significantly by region.

The Wales & Western region improved substantially, while the Eastern region showed signs of recovery after implementing improvement plans.

Conversely, London North Eastern Railway (LNER) saw the largest deterioration among major operators, with its “Time to 3” percentage dropping by 9.3 percentage points in the April–June 2026 quarter compared to the previous year.

For those not keeping up – like me who the hell is c2c?

“c2c Railway Limited, trading as c2c, is a state-owned British train operating company that runs commuter services in East London and south Essex. It took over operations from the private, Trenitalia-owned operator on 20 July 2025 and is managed by DfT Operator under the Great British Railways reform plans.

The operator runs services on the London, Tilbury and Southend line from Fenchurch Street in the City of London to Shoeburyness in Essex, serving 26 stations and approximately 28 million passengers annually. Its fleet consists of Class 357 Electrostar and Class 720 Aventra trains, and it is recognized as one of the UK’s most punctual and popular rail operators, having won awards such as Rail Operator of the Year in 2018.

“Rail Operator of the Year in 2018”? it doesn’t look like it will get third prize these days!

“Cancellations increased by roughly 27% (from 1.73% to 2.19%), and late stops rose by approximately 39%.”

Oh well, future spending plans and ‘climate strengthening measures will no doubt increase profitability and punctuality?

“Network Rail‘s capital expenditure for the 2025-26 fiscal year totaled £5.6 billion, which underperformed its original delivery plan by £98 million. The Department for Transport’s funding for Network Rail’s capital investment was £5.7 billion in real terms for 2025-26, a decrease from £5.9 billion in the previous year.

Capital Breakdown : Of the £5.6 billion spent, £3.65 billion was allocated to renewals and £1.9 billion to enhancements.

Key Enhancement Projects : Major spending included the Transpennine Route Upgrade (£1,022 million) and the East Coast Digital Programme (South) (£151 million).

Financial Performance : The total expenditure for the year was £15.0 billion, with the railway facing financial underperformance driven by higher inflation and input prices.

Future Outlook: For the 2024–2029 funding period, Network Rail has committed £2.8 billion specifically to strengthening network resilience against extreme weather and climate change.

Just wait until inflation and supply chain shortages start to bite?!?

Now for the fraud perpetrated on low income earners.

One of the pledges made in the two-bob budget of a few days ago was addressing the UK’s burgeoning welfare bill: Here’s the problem:

“Labour plans to reduce the UK’s £353bn welfare bill by focusing on getting people into sustainable employment rather than making “crude cuts” to benefits. The government aims to lower spending through two major reviews: the Milburn review on youth unemployment and the Timms review on disability benefits, with legislative reforms expected in the next parliamentary session.

Key aspects of the Labour strategy include:

Youth Employment: A “Youth Guarantee” offering training, apprenticeships, and subsidized jobs to the one million young people not in education, employment, or training (NEETs).

Benefit Adjustments: Narrowing the gap between Universal Credit standard and health rates, restoring face-to-face assessments, and potentially scrapping the health element of Universal Credit for under-25s.

Disability Reform: Overhauling Personal Independence Payments (PIP) for working-age people, with a separate system considered for under-25s, while protecting those with severe disabilities.

Fiscal Context: The Office for Budget Responsibility projects the welfare bill could rise to £407bn–£409bn by 2030; Labour officials state they are working to cut the bill “as soon as possible” but have not set a specific timetable for reductions before the next election.

It’s a ‘whole of government’ approach to reducing the welfare bill. Then you have this?

“Rail Minister Lord Hendy has hailed the expansion of the Disabled Persons Railcard to include neurodivergence as a “railcard revolution,” making discounted travel available to millions of UK residents with ADHD. Eligible individuals can now receive a one-third discount on train fares for themselves and a companion, provided they can demonstrate that their condition causes significant barriers to rail travel.

The scheme, which took effect on 30 September 2026, allows holders to save approximately £126 annually by paying £20 for a one-year card. Applications are assessed on a case-by-case basis, requiring professional evidence that the condition significantly impacts the ability to use rail services, rather than relying solely on a diagnosis.

“It is estimated that 3 million people in the UK have ADHD, comprising approximately 2.5 million in England, 237,000 in Scotland, 136,000 in Wales, and 69,000 in Northern Ireland.

Key statistics include:

Prevalence : ADHD affects roughly 5% of children and 3–4% of adults in the UK.

Diagnosis Gap : Only about 1 in 9 people with ADHD have a formal diagnosis, meaning over 2 million individuals in the UK may be undiagnosed.

Age Breakdown: The UK population with ADHD includes approximately 882,000 children and young people (aged 5–24) and 2.1 million adults.

Perhaps the rapid rise in ‘neuro divergence has been caused by the Experimental modified mRNA injections?

“Recorded ADHD diagnosis rates in the UK have increased substantially over the past two decades, particularly accelerating after 2020, yet they remain significantly lower than estimated population prevalence, indicating widespread under-recognition.”

Nibbling around the edges- ‘the Labour Way’, much like renewing the high streets of the UK after killing them with increases in the minimum wage and employer national insurance that permanently reduced UK GDP by 2.2% per annum (£66 billion cost on a 3 trillion pound economy.

Let’s run the maths and demonstrate the fraud perpetrated on low income and youth employment with that £3,000 ‘subsidy’ for new hires:

“The UK Labour government has announced a £3,000 Youth Jobs Grant to incentivize businesses to hire unemployed young people. The scheme targets individuals aged 18 to 24 who have been on Universal Credit and actively seeking work for at least six months.

Employers in Great Britain will receive the one-time payment for each eligible hire, a move projected to support approximately 60,000 young people into employment over the next three years. This initiative is part of a broader £1 billion package aimed at tackling rising youth inactivity, which also includes a £2,000 apprenticeship incentive for small businesses hiring staff aged 16 to 24.

Sounds good right?

Now lets’ check out the minimum wage and national insurance increases:

“The National Living Wage for workers aged 21 and over in the UK has increased from £11.44 in April 2024 to £13.21 in April 2027, a total rise of £1.77 per hour.

April 2024 : £11.44 (9.8% increase from 2023)

April 2025 : £12.21 (6.7% increase)

April 2026 : £12.71 (4.1% increase)

April 2027: £13.21 (3.9% increase)

So someone on the minimum wage now £13.21 working a 40 hour week for 48 weeks a year costs £25,363- that was £21,965 in 2024.

The employer National Insurance contribution on wages of £21,965 in April 2024 was £1,775.37.

“Employers pay 15% on employee earnings above the secondary threshold of £5,000 per year.

Employer NI=£20,363×0.15=£3,054.45

So each employee costs an extra £3,400 in wages PLUS an extra £1,300 in employer national insurance for a total increase in costs of £4,700 A YEAR. That £3,00 does not look so generous now right?

The Labour way’ take a bunch, then give back a third less than they take.

Labour are either fully aware of this fraud or they are incredibly stupid!!!

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