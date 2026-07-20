Back to the past- 1970’s style

(2) Bachman Turner Overdrive - You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet 1974 Video Sound HQ - YouTube

The UK has a new Prime Minister the Executive Council of Th Labour party has installed the man it believes will win the next general election- to be held by 2029. The outgoing prime minister joins nine other living ex-prime ministers.

The UK will now see what it means to really lurch to the socialist left of the 1970’s.

Nationalisation of most of the industries de-nationalised by Margaret Thatcher will now follow. Steel, Rail and Electricity have already been re-nationalised. Water is about to follow.

All this against the backdrop of £3 trillion pounds of national debt with its associated debt servicing of £150 billion a year, a housing crisis requiring the construction of 300,000 new affordable ‘ green’ houses a year for at least 5 years an immigration crisis, a defence crisisn energy crisis and a cost of living crisis.

The only way to resolve the debt crisis is to run fiscal surpluses of around 2-3% of GDP- £100 billion a year for decades – instead of the habitual deficits of the same amount.

This can only be achieved by massive cuts in welfare spending- starting with means testing of the State pension and abandonment of the ‘triple lock. The consequences of the damage inflicted by the experimental modified mRNA injections will have to be borne forever. Falling birth rates ,rising death rates (more people now die every year than are born for the first time in generations. This manifests itself in the levels of mental and physical illness experienced the length and breadth of the country.

The government is committed to spending 5% of GDP -£150 billion a year - by 2035. This will involve the increase in defence spending from the current £60 billion a year and a cumulative additional spend of around £1 trillion pounds in the next ten years and an additional £90 billion from 2035 onwards.

To solve the housing crisis, 300,0000 new homes will need to be built every year for the next five years. They will need to be ‘green’ houses and will cost around £250,000 each – which will double once all the associated infrastructure is built (roads, sewage, water, street lighting, roundabouts, traffic light, schools, hospitals, prisons etc are built.

300,00 homes a year costing all-up £500,000 each = £150 billion a year for the next five years. Maybe these will be paid for by council borrowings and sold ‘on the cheap’ to tenants/renters first home buyers.

Radical solutions are required. I suggested 3D printing the new homes, hospitals/prisons/schools for a fraction of the cost. Maybe resurrecting the ship building docks around the country and expanding the UK’s nuclear fleet to generate electricity for local homes for those – plans area foot already – from Brave AI

“The UK is currently in a “Golden Age” of shipbuilding, with up to 28 warships and submarines planned or under construction for the Royal Navy, driven by defence spending rising to 2.5% of GDP. This programme includes new designs for frigates, amphibious assault ships, and nuclear submarines, with construction occurring at major UK shipyards including Rosyth, Glasgow, Barrow-in-Furness, and Belfast.

Double that plan and build nuclear ships that can power local homes with one ship permanently in port and another on patrol.

The new communist Labour government will not roll back the taxes that have caused the fiscal crisis. VAT is a European construct, National Insurance and income taxes could be rolled back to 1970’s levels of taxes raised (not rates), but as usual socialists only see one side of the ledger - - spending – and not revenue.

Energy prices should be rolled back to 2016 levels BEFORE the ‘net zero’ madness dominated household budgets. Remember fossil fuel raw material prices are at the same levels as those prevailing in 2016- it is the cost of renewables that has TRIPLED household energy bills in the last ten years from around £600 a year to £2,000 a year. This is taxation in all but name

Someone needs to clearly set out why it is in in the UK’s national interest to align with the bureaucratic and high taxed, socialist EU, rather than the low tax/capitalist USA. This is such a fundamental strategic question tht it beggars belief it is not being considered by the ruling elite in the UK.

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