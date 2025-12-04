Westminster, apparently, has too much power, so Local authorities must get it on a devolved basis – just not quickly. in two years time, Some mayoral races will not have held elections for 6 years!!!

In other news, a billionaire donor announced a £9 million gift to the Reform Party lifting its donations to multiple times that of the Labour and Conservative parties.

Opinion polls continue top put the Reform party way ahead of the other two parties by double digit percentages.

All signs, for now, continue to point to a landslide defeat for Labour in a general election scheduled to be held before 15 August 2029!!!

The electorate continues to grapple with the impotence and failure of the Conservatives and the demonstrable incompetence and inexperience of the Labour party.

Fun fact: the last election on 4 July 2024 saw 335 out of 650 Newly elected MPs - appearing for the first time in the House of Commons. Hardly an experienced pool of MPs from which to form a government

The election to be held by 2029 will see a similar number of novice MPs elected to office – the entire “cabinet” will lose their parliamentary seats including the Prime Minister and his deputy.

His has escaped th attention of the MSM who claim that UK Reform is too inexperienced to run the government – this has not prevented the naïve ad incompetent Labour party from enacting measures that are patently ill thought out and unworkable.

So, how can the Reform party avid the calamitous impact of an inexperienced and unqualified government?

It requires organisation of it 250,000 member base into cohorts that align with the (12 or so) major government departments – say, cre20,create 12 pools of 20,000 members each, from which committees can be formed that take ideas and concepts – and policy formed -that can be developed into a “costed” party manifesto in time for the next election.

Each 20,000 pool is an absolute gold mine of experience, expertise and talent that is desperately keen to help and make things better for everyone –not just a few radicals. People from

I suggest a “zero based” budget be developed for each government department – maybe ten committees drawn from a dozen or so one of the one or two hundred members located within the ten different UK regions- committees who kick around ideas on education, transport, or defence or health, border security, welfare, roads, foreign policy, agriculture, energy and so on. These committees could meet once a fortnight to start with to organise and agree the main agenda items – increasing to weekly in the run-up to elections at the national or local levels.

This would get people and party members involved and part of solutions – rather than feeling like they are being grown in the dark like mushrooms as is the case with the main political parties.

This sort of planning, leading, organisation and control used to be characteristic of every commercial or political organisation – the success was largely determined by enthusiasm and belief in core principles of the organisation by the staff and management.

Neither labour nor the Tories have this characteristic – they only “suck the fun” out of life in general and seek to extract the taxes necessary to pay the interest on the national debt of around150 billion pounds a year. the country needs to adopt a war footing – the enemy is the cost of the national debt.

Should Reform NOT engage with the voting public in this way, it’s credibility will be severely tested and it may become a footnote in political history “all hat and no cattle!”

Onwards!!!

