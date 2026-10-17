From here:

Two veto powers oppose UN chief frontrunner, sources say

“The frontrunner to succeed UN Secretary General António Guterres has faced opposition from two veto powers on the Security Council, diplomatic sources said on Friday.

Rebeca Grynspan received nine votes in favour in an informal straw poll, more than any other candidate, but two permanent members voted against her, the sources said.

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi and Guyana’s UN ambassador Carolyn Rodrigues Birkett each received eight votes in favour and two votes against from permanent members.

To recommend a candidate, the 15-member council requires at least nine votes in favour and no opposition from its five veto-wielding permanent members - the United States, Russia, China, France and the United Kingdom.

The (Security) council is holding secret straw polls to agree on a candidate. In the sixth round, it used colour-coded ballots for the first time, with permanent members receiving red ballots and non-permanent members white ones. It remains unclear which countries opposed the candidates.

“Grynspan, a Costa Rican economist and former vice president, has headed the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) since 2021. She previously held senior UN posts and played a key role in the Black Sea grain initiative during the war in Ukraine.

Here’s Brave AI’s analysis of Grynspan:

“Rebeca Grynspan, a Costa Rican economist and former vice president, is the frontrunner for the United Nations Secretary-General position, having secured nine “encourage” votes in the sixth Security Council straw poll as of October 16, 2026. Her political platform emphasizes institutional reform, including cutting bureaucracy, reducing top jobs, and curbing agency duplication to address the UN’s shrinking resources and declining political clout.

Grynspan’s campaign is characterized by a “high road” approach focused on ethics and trust, notably suspending her role as head of UNCTAD to avoid conflicts of interest, a move contrasted with rival Rafael Grossi’s refusal to step aside.

Her political stance includes advocating for nimble mediation, citing her role in the Black Sea grain initiative, and supporting dialogue with all conflict parties, though this has drawn skepticism from Ukrainian delegates regarding her recent meetings with Russian officials.

The race remains deadlocked because Grynspan received two “discourage” votes from permanent Security Council members, a practical veto that blocks consensus despite her leading the poll.

As the successor to António Guterres, whose term ends on December 31, 2026, she faces the challenge of uniting the P5 while tackling global crises, including multiple wars and significant cuts in US contributions.”

I am surprised no-one from th e 2 billion strong Muslim population has not been nominated!

I am pretty sure they would be no worse!

People like Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (Turkey), Salman bin Abdul-Aziz Al-Saud (Saudi Arabia), and Tamim bin Hamid Al-Thani (Qatar), and also Habib ‘Ali Zain Al Abideen Al-Jifri - also from Saudi Arabia).

There are also candidates from India and China who could be considered.

Those from India include K.P.S. Menon Sr. S. Jaishankar plus Vikram Misri, and T.C.A. Raghavan.

Those from China:

Mao Ning, Zhao Lijian, and Wang Wenbin plus Wang Yi

These two countries each have 1.4 billion people and combined make up 35% of the world’s population. Other member of the Security Council would probably have to ‘recuse’ nominations because of vetoes by other members of the UNSC!!

Still Muslims, Indians and Chinese populations sum to 4.8 billion people (60% of the entire planet and not a single nomination!! Is that racist or what!

Clearly democratic nominations are frowned on at the UN!

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