☕️ FRAUD AND OUTREACH ☙ Wednesday, March 4, 2026 ☙ C&C NEWS 🦠

Excellent post by Jeff - read it all and give yourself a morale boost!

No plan for Iran needed - Iran is already begging for ‘terms’ to end its nuclear threat and th war, plus - gossip about a mid-term crash in the Republican vote looks way over stated –

Lastly the Democratic party’s Medicare/Medicaid cartel FRAUD is, finally, being exposed - 100’s of billions of dollars worth in New York and California that makes Minnesota fraud look paltry in comparison!

Better grab a bucket to collect those left wing socialist tears! They are going to be flowing freely! This could turn into Trump’s finest moment and a huge slap in th face for those with TDS all around the world! Maybe this will be a nail in the coffin for the ‘woke’ DEI, LBGTQ, brigade and assorted VIP’s (Very Important Perverts) in socialist parties everywhere and their constant theft of tax payer dollars.

Evil is not having a good week!

