Undocumented deportations for the last three Presidents - plus the ghost towns of the US - no illegal immigrants, no crime and no foot traffic!
! Trump has a lot of catching up to do - compared to Obama and Biden!
From Brave AI:
President Obama: Oversaw the removal of 5.3 million people during his two terms, with the highest total in 2009, at 973,937.3
President Trump: Oversaw 2.1 million removals in his first term, with the highest monthly total in October 2020, at 91,1203 , and has promised to deport millions of undocumented immigrants in his current administration, although the data on his current term is still developing.
President Biden: Oversaw the removal of over 4.6 million people between January 2021 and November 2024, with the highest number of people leaving in March 2022, at 147,080.
Bonus video:
Neighbourhoods in sanctuary cities resemble ghost towns as much f the foot traffic and shoppers are undocumented migrants spending the processes of crimes in neighbouring areas:
ICE Raids Create NYC ‘Ghost Towns’.... As Migrants Hide
Bodega owners are seeking legal employees to replace illegals.
Onwards!!!