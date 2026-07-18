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Paul Jackson's avatar
Paul Jackson
3m

OK, I’m a little confused. The income of the head of this, clearly, superbly run organisation was substantially increased due to performance related bonuses on a loss of 400 million pounds. Fuck I, how much would he get it they made a profit? I would have thought firing should have been the appropriate response to such a small agency managing to generate a loss of 400 million!

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