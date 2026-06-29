From here:

British Gas, EON, and EDF customers face £221 extra charges from Wednesday

Let’s start with a long term (ten year) chart of natural gas futures prices taken from here:

Natural Gas Prices (1997-2026)

The price of natural gas at around $3.30 is around a full dollar BELOW a long term average of around 4 bucks.

You WILL RECALL THE CROWING OF THE GOVERNMENT ABOUT A PRIOR REDUCTION IN HOUSEHOLD ENERGY COSTS:

“**Ofgem set the UK energy price cap to £1,641 for the period 1 April to 30 June 2026, a £117 (7%) reduction from the previous quarter. This decrease was primarily driven by the government moving £130 in policy costs, including the Renewables Obligation and Energy Company Obligation, into general taxation.”

smoke and mirrors - take off taxes in one place, put up taxes in another. BS!

Now check out the price rises in the MSN article

“On pure unit rate levels, electricity will increase from 24.67p per unit to 26.11p per unit on average, while gas will increase from 5.74p per unit to 7.33p per unit, a hefty increase.

Natural gas price increase to households is 28% and electricity prices are up 6%.

“UK households who are customers with major energy firms including British Gas, EON, and EDF are set to pay £221 more per year for gas and electricity from this Wednesday (July 1).

“The energy regulator has increased the price cap by 13%, up by £221 to £1,862 a year for a typical household. Of course, this figure is an illustration based on average use for typical households - if you use more, you’ll pay more.

DON’T HOLD YOUR BREATH WAITING FOR ANY ‘MEA CULPAS’ from the chimps in the governing UK Labour PARTY!

UK household energy bills were just £600 p.a ten years ago.

30 million UK Households are paying an extra £1,400 a year - £42 billion pounds for this religious vanity project – shops/offices and light industry pay a similar amount extra- and heavy industry double that for a total increase in costs borne by the economy of around £200 billion FOR NO IMPACT ON CO2 LEVELS OF AROUND 400-425 PARTS PER MILLION.

That’s 6% of a 3 trillion pound GDP - every year.

It will only get worse from here as the costs of building the infrastructure in the national grid are increasingly included in energy bills.

The ‘regulators have already intentionally factored in massive energy price rises FOR 20 YEARS. Here’s the results from AR7 from Brave AI:

“The Contracts for Difference (CfD) allocation round 7 (AR7) wind contracts in the UK secured the following strike prices in 2024 prices:

Fixed-bottom offshore wind : £91.20/MWh for projects in England and Wales, and £89.49/MWh for the Scottish project (Berwick Bank).

Floating offshore wind : £216.49/MWh for both awarded projects (Erebus and Pentland).

Onshore wind : £72.24/MWh across 28 projects.

Solar PV: £65.23/MWh across 157 projects.

These prices were secured for 20-year contracts and are significantly lower than the estimated £147/MWh cost for new gas-fired generation. The offshore wind awards total 8.4 GW, while onshore wind and solar added another 6.2 GW.

That £147 /Mwh for new gas fired generation is a complete and utter lie - see below. It is calculated using a flawed methodology. The more accurate costs is closer to £35/Mwh.

The ‘experts in the NGOs running the climate cult are outright lying to impose higher costs on consumers, line their own pockets and advance a ludicrous agenda.

THERE IS NO CLIMATE ‘CRISIS’.

Compare that to the increased household electricity price of 26.11 p /kwh. ( £261.11/MWH) and you can see the current price gouging and direction of travel – (and then add the profit to the energy companies)!!

Ofgem has announced its latest price cap for energy bills, which will take effect from July 1 to September 30.”

The green policies of the Marxist UK government are wholly responsible for the price increase – not the market price of natural gas.

remember – the levelized cost of ‘always on’ electricity generation SHOWS wind and solar generation COSTS MORE THAN TEN TIMES AS MUCH AS the cost of fossil fuels as outlined here:

(100) We already knew that the UK’s supply of wind power cuts out at wind speed that are too high or too low. But, how about this? the UK’s solar power cuts out when it is too sunny!!!

Mad Ed’s true intention is to bankrupt UK industry and impoverish British people – starting with the poor, sick and elderly. The regulator, OFGEM is complicit in this treacherous aim.

Evil and treacherous - Lies and fabrications that there is some sort of ‘climate crisis.

Where is the evidence that CO2 LEVELS have been reduced by the 50% reduction in EMISSIONS in the last 20 years?

From Brave AI:

“The United Kingdom has reduced its territorial greenhouse gas emissions by 50% between 1990 and 2022, making it the first major economy to halve its emissions while growing its economy by approximately 79%. More recent provisional data indicates the reduction has continued, with territorial emissions falling by 54% since 1990 by 2024, and a 53% reduction recorded by 2023.

30 million households have seen their energy bills triple in the last ten years and they will triple again in the next ten years.

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