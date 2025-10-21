From 2019 to 2023, UK politicians and health regulators spent 400 billion pounds mismanaging covid. We now know that covid was just a bad flu yet the mis-handling via the injection of experimental vaccines (MRNA) has resulted in the UK population being the most ‘sick’ ever and the lowest fertility rate amongst women since records began. Politicians and party leaders are at fault for this, they have also not cared to check how the problem occurred or what the root cause was. So that’s 400 billion cost to the economy out of 3 trillion national debt in those 6 years, 13% of national debt. This on top of the 2008 financial crisis means the UK is in a world of trouble.

Now we have Keir Starma going to increase the defence budget to 2.5% to 5% of GDP which represents an increase of 75 billion pounds a year. This will result in spending 150 billion pounds i.e 50% of GDP in the next 10 years of money the UK does not have. Starma is responsible for the and no one has questioned this decision.

Next up Rachel from accounts Reeves is blaming Brexit for the lack of economic growth, the labour manifesto prior to the election pledged to build 300,000 new homes comparable to kamala harris’s plan in the US, both being nuts. I have shown that a low cost house would cost 300,000, given that 1 year has passed the time is now ticking to build these homes as they are already behind. Once these houses are built it can be recovered once sold but with the green powers these will not be affordable at all, so these ‘green’ houses will actually cost closer to 500,000 and will cost the UK 500 million to build. Between the defence spending along with these houses by reeves the question has to be asked whether this is responsible to be able to do.

I have shown previously that the UK is in a period of stagflation, house hold electric bill have gone up a total of 1,000 pounds per year which is due to Net 0. You can imagine this with a commercial and industry building it is not correct at all to be doing from Starma. To generate growth of 3% per annum you need to generate extra revenue of 90 billion.

So how much power should these leaders have?

The Tories have identified 57 billion in savings which is a figure identified by France in their rescue mission. The issue is the UK’s 3 Trillion national debt comes with an interest bill of 160 billion a year and to reduce this bill a fiscal surplus must be done for a long time, there is no point hiding behind cover without facing the facts presented here. This can only be done by cancelling the defence budget increase, new homes, and Net 0. Solutions are not going to be easy, they have to start making brutal decisions as this is only way to fix the issues the UK has got itself into.

Maybe even by building nuclear powered ships to plug into local towns power supply….

Peter Halligan.