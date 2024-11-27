I wonder which of Trump’s health sector appoinmens will tackle his issue?

From here:

UnitedHealthcare pays its Optum providers above-market rates | STAT

The full story is behind a paywall.

“InitedHealth Group is paying many of its own physician practices significantly more than it pays other doctor groups in the same markets for similar services, undermining competition and driving up costs for consumers and businesses, a STAT investigation reveals. “

“STAT uncovered the above-market payments in a first-of-its-kind analysis conducted in partnership with health analytics company Tribunus Health. The analysis examined UnitedHealth’s own data, which must be reported to the federal government, showing what its commercial insurance unit pays 16 of its Optum-branded doctor groups for common or expensive services that account for the most spending.”

Onwards!!!

Please take a (free or paid) subscription or forward (on “X” or another platform) this article to those you think might be interested. You can also donate via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards. Ko-fi donations here: https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan