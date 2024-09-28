From here:

[UPDATE: Dam wall holding, curfew in effect] – North Carolina county says lake dam failure IMMINENT because of hurricane, warns residents to evacuate… - News Addicts

“The Lure Lake dam in Rutherford County, North Carolina has been compromised according to emergency management officials and the failure of the dam is imminent.

They are ordering residents to evacuate to higher ground for their safety.

Here’s more from WCNC Charlotte:

Excessive rain has threatened a dam at Lake Lure, according to the National Weather Service.

At 11 a.m. Friday, Lake Lure officials told Rutherford County Emergency Management they expect water to start spilling over the Lake Lure Dam.

Because of that threat, a mandatory evacuation was enacted for residents in low-lying, flood-prone areas below the dam such as the Cleghorn, Union, Green Hill communities as well as Harris and Cliffside.

Residents were asked to immediately evacuate to the Rutherfordton Presbyterian Church at 2525 N. Washington St. in Rutherfordton, North Carolina, or RS Central High School at 641 US-221, Rutherfordton, North Carolina.

“Residents are urged to seek higher ground now and obey all evacuation orders from Rutherford County Emergency Management to protect your life and the lives of your family,” the emergency alert for Rutherford County read.

As of 1:30 p.m., emergency workers said water is cresting the dam and flowing around the side walls.

“Structural supports have been compromised, but the dam wall is currently holding,” Rutherford County Emergency Management said. “Evacuations have occurred from the dam to Island Creek Road. Evacuation sirens are sounding downstream of the dam.”

Emergency management told WCNC Charlotte they are working to evacuate residents who are trapped in their homes due to downed trees in the area.

Below are the Facebook posts about the dam failure:

Nick Sortor, who posted this on X, found a photo of the dam and it looks big:

As a bit of history, over a year ago the city of Lake Lure got a FEMA grant to replace the dam. The mayor wrote “I am delighted to share that FEMA is providing a $426,000 grant to support this project.” However, I’m no sure what’s become of the project since then. They had to delay it due to other considerations. If they make it through this, I would imagine it will become a top priority once again.

: The county’s emergency management says the dam appears to be holding and the waters are finally beginning to recede. They are however putting in a curfew for residents:

LAKE LURE DAM UPDATE:9/27/24, 3:45 PM: The Lake Lure Dam wall is holding, but water is flowing over and around it. Hwy 64/74 is impassable at Lattimore Road. Rutherford County has requested four high-clearance vehicles from the State EOC and is awaiting their arrival.

HURRICANE HELENE UPDATE9/27/24, 6:00 PM: Lake Lure water levels are no longer rising and are beginning to recede. Emergency personnel have rescued over 25 individuals through swift water rescue, EMS, fire departments, and law enforcement efforts.

CURFEW ANNOUNCEMENT:9/27/24, 6:30 PM: CURFEW IN EFFECT from 7:30 PM to 7:30 AM. This curfew does not apply to emergency workers, volunteers, or law enforcement.”

Onwards!!!

Please take a (paid or unpaid) subscription or forward this article to those you think might be interested. You can also donate via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards. Ko-fi donations here: https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan