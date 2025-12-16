From here:

Report from the NL about yesterday’s press conference in the case v. the Dutch state officials, Albert Bourla, Bill Gates and others alleging genocide.

“A press conference was held at the court in Leeuwarden by Stichting Recht Oprecht. The reason for the event was the ongoing civil lawsuit that the foundation is facilitating on behalf of seven individuals — now six, because one has died — who claim to have suffered serious health damage after COVID-19 vaccination. According to their lawyer, Mr. Peter Stassen, new and crucial evidence has recently been submitted that strikes at the core of the case.

“Mr. Stassen presented what the expert material concludes. According to him:

The COVID-19 injections cannot be regarded as regular vaccines, but were used as emergency measures with a military context.

Because of that, they were used outside normal pharmaceutical law and consumer protections.

The experts argue that the injections offer no health benefit, are not safe or effective, and cause serious side effects — allegedly foreseeable at the time of their design.

Stassen links these conclusions to what he calls a broader “COVID-19 reset” or “Great Reset,” where vaccination plays a central role.

“Concerning how the lawsuits will proceed, Stassen indicated that the Leeuwarden court plans a hearing between March and October 2026. In the appeal, the question remains whether the experts will ultimately be heard by the judges. Stassen emphasized that the new evidence now submitted makes a substantive legal debate unavoidable.

Deferred for almost a year! Justice delayed is justice denied!

From Brave AI:

“The court case against Bill Gates and Albert Bourla in the Netherlands, initiated by Dutch lawyers Peter Stassen and Arno van Kessel on behalf of seven claimants alleging harm from COVID-19 vaccines, is ongoing despite the arrest and continued detention of lead lawyer Arno van Kessel.

The first substantive hearing was held on 9 July 2025, with Stassen representing the plaintiffs alone after van Kessel was arrested on 11 June 2025 and remains in the Netherlands’ highest-security prison under investigation for alleged ties to a “criminal network” without formal charges being disclosed.

“ The court has previously ruled that it has jurisdiction over Gates, dismissing his claim of lack of jurisdiction and ordering him to pay legal fees.”

“Status of the Case: The case is progressing, with the judge expected to issue a ruling in six weeks following the 9 July 2025 hearing. The plaintiffs are seeking accountability for alleged actions including biowarfare, genocide, and mass murder related to pandemic-era policies and vaccine rollouts.

Arno van Kessel’s Detention: Van Kessel was arrested on 11 June 2025, taken from his home by a special intervention team, and has been held without charge, with the Public Prosecution Service stating he remains a suspect in an investigation into a criminal network. His legal license is under suspension proceedings initiated by the Dutch Bar Association.

Peter Stassen’s Role: Stassen has continued to represent the claimants independently, delivering a forceful plea during the 9 July hearing and requesting testimony from experts such as Catherine Austin Fitts and Mike Yeadon.

Defendants’ Response: The case has been contested by eight lawyers representing Gates, Bourla, Dutch officials including Mark Rutte, and media entities like De Telegraaf and NOS, who have challenged the plaintiffs’ requests for witness testimony.

Legal and Public Attention: The case has drawn international attention, with commentators describing it as potentially transformative, possibly leading to a “Nuremberg 2.0” tribunal if civil courts fail to deliver justice. The hearing was widely anticipated as a pivotal moment in challenging pandemic-era governance and corporate accountability.

As of 16 December 2025, the final ruling has not yet been issued, and the case remains in a state of active legal proceedings with significant public and media scrutiny.

Rutte is now head of NATO!!!

A reminder of the status of Reiner Fuellmich from Brave AI:

“Reiner Fuellmich, a prominent German lawyer and critic of pandemic measures, was sentenced to three years and nine months in prison by the Göttingen Regional Court on April 24, 2025, for embezzling approximately 700,000 euros in donations intended for the “Corona Committee”.

The court found him guilty of misappropriating the funds for private purposes, despite his claim that he had taken the money to protect it from potential state seizure. He has been in custody since his arrest at Frankfurt Airport in October 2023, following his deportation from Mexico, where he was lured under false pretenses and subsequently arrested by Mexican authorities in coordination with Germany’s Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA).

His pre-trial detention lasted 18 months, exceeding the German legal maximum of six months for such detention.

Fuellmich’s defense has consistently argued that the prosecution was politically motivated and that the trial was conducted unfairly, citing prolonged solitary confinement, restricted access to legal counsel and medical care, and the use of excessive security measures during court appearances.

They also claim that the prosecution fabricated new allegations after the original charges were disproven, including dismissing documented loan agreements as “fake”.

A dossier allegedly from German secret services, which was presented to the court, reportedly stated that Fuellmich must be stopped “at all costs” and that his potential rise to a “politically exposed position” must be prevented.

Despite these claims, the court’s verdict stands, and Fuellmich has announced his intention to appeal the sentence.

As of December 16, 2025, the sentence has been finalized, and Fuellmich remains incarcerated in the maximum-security prison in Rosdorf, Germany, serving his three-year and nine-month term. The case continues to draw international attention, with critics labeling it a case of political persecution and a threat to free speech.”

It looks like there is collusion between Dutch and German state prosecution and justice systems!