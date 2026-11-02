H/t Carl B

Extracted from an email:

“Sharing Elliptic’s Chief Scientist and Co-founder Dr. Tom Robinson’s latest analysis on the largest crypto hack in history as of this morning Nov 2 suggesting clearly automated money laundering techniques for use in your reporting.

How North Korea is laundering the $6.4 billion stolen from Binance

How North Korea is laundering the $6.4 billion stolen from Binance | Elliptic

The laundering is highly complex and clearly automated. In under four days it has used about 12,000 wallets across 11 blockchains, roughly one new wallet every 25 seconds, and more than 40,000 transactions.

Around $3.24 billion remains in addresses linked to the theft, mostly as ETH and BTC. A negligible amount has likely been cashed out.

The funds that have not moved are very likely still held by North Korea. Those being laundered may already be with Chinese money laundering networks, which North Korea has used before.

Most of the laundering so far has run through Tron, where the funds were split across about 7,700 addresses and bridged to Ethereum. Since November 1, ETH, SOL, NEAR and XRP have begun to move.

For the first time, some of the stolen funds have been mixed. Since November 1, about 28 BTC ($2.2 million) has been put through Wasabi-style coinjoins.

Based on the Bybit case, we expect the attacker to swap the ETH for bitcoin and then try to cash it out through OTC brokers and exchanges.”

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