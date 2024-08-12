For a one-hour pro-NATO (anti-Trump and anti-Russia) outlet the Telegraph

Ukraine starts ‘digging trenches and building field hospital inside Russia’ I Ukraine" The Latest (youtube.com)

“Today, we bring you the latest on Ukraine’s surprise incursion into Kursk, as Russian civilians flee the fighting and the Kremlin’s propagandists struggle to hold the line. We also roundup the latest political and diplomatic news and look back over the last week of break-neck battlefield updates.”

If you listen very hard you can hear more than a few hints of jingo and propaganda:

And this slightly) pro-Russian, slightly more objective Military Channel

Kursk - The Intensity Of Fighting Is Not Decreasing⚔️ T05-24 Has Fallen🔥 Military Summary 2024.08.12 (youtube.com)

Lots of accounts of battles in that 20-minute update.

A dangerous escalation detailed in both channels is the at Europe’s largest nuclear power station – a damaged cooling tower that needs replacing. (Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station in southeastern Ukraine).

No doubt, the invasion of Russia was a surprise and an intelligence failure by Russia. All those satellites and they could not spot all those troop deployments?

No news of dog fights between rival fighter jets.

My bet?

A surprise attack is not the same as a permanent success. Remember the Battle of the Bulge! Much smaller scale of course.

I suspect that Ukraine has thrown its entire reserves and equipment into the invasion and Russia will take a week or three to get its “A into G”. It will the attack the Ukrainians from the rear, effectively encircling the Ukrainians – using lots of drones to pin down Ukrainian forces ad will then obliterate them.

But I am not an expert, and I am not on the front lines!

Ukraine has come through its rainy season – temperatures will start to plummet in a few months and then, it remains to be seen if NATO vehicles are going to run better than Nazi vehicles in the freezing winters of the last war in their particular blend of diesel!

Onwards!!!

