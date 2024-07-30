Let’s start with the statement “no-one is “anti-vaxx”, everyone is “pro-health” and anti the badly made, unsafe and ineffective crap that health regulators claim is “safe and effective”.

We can follow that opening with our realisation that regulators are, at best, of average quality in the health industry and below average in public health management.

It is apparent that the WHO is the worst of the worst in terms of a comparison with developed countries health regulators, who are pretty crap themselves.

All regulators have zero competence and expertise in the mRNA technology they are tasked with regulating – from manufacturing to aspirating injections.

Sad to say, aside from a few notable pockets of excellence in the private sector, the only people competent are the industry leaders who should be tasked with regulating each other! But that would mean that health treatments should be free and not subject to price discovery…

It is no consolation that politicians and the MSM have even LESS expertise and competence!!!

The imbeciles leading the incompetent into printing money for the mercenary and corrupt.

People have learned the hard way that mRNA and viral vector injection killed at least three times more people than an alleged SAES-COV2 virus causing a C19 disease.

Both platforms (viral vector and mRNA) had failed prior testing and had never been successfully used I a public health setting – yet they were resurrected and formed to basis of a global inoculation campaign. Globally, 13.7 billion injections were administered to 5.7 billion people – the Chinese used their own injection method for its more than 3 billion doses administered to its 1.4 billion people – no data is available for the safety and efficacy of the Chinese injections, though I doubt China would remain silent if the safety and efficacy was far superior to the viral vector and mRNA platforms.

Faulty testing using a computer simulated and generated calibration of an RT-PCR test results in a “testing pandemic”. Some maintained that everyone had bee infected, so the infection fatality rate was way lower than the case fatality rate. In any event, the RT-PCR tests used in 2020 had t b withdrawn because they were calibrated to old flu, not the new flu.

Globally, 700 million cases were detected and 7 million deaths with C19 present were recorded. Global daily cases peaked in March 2022, at around 4 times the rate of daily cases at the end of 2020 and March 2021. The US has reported 112 million cases and 1.2 million deaths over the entire scamdemic.

Aside from producing so many false results, as per WHO instructions, any death with a false positive result. had to be classified as a C19 death. Yet, we know that those that died with C19 present also had 2-6 co-morbidities and had lived a few years longer than average life expectancy.

Estimates of dales positive readings run as high as 90%, though it is hard to square this with claims that almost everyone has been exposed and infected.

What we do now is that the number of deaths reported with C19 present globally of 7 million is less than half the number of deaths caused by the viral vector and mRNA injections of around 16-30 million. We know that the Oxford/AstraZeneca viral vector injection is around 4-5 times deadlier than the Pfizer/BioNTech mRNA injection and Moderna’s is around 50% more deadly than Pfizer/BioNTech – all are deadly.

We also know that treatment protocols killed around half the people killed by the injections (Remdesivir, fentanyl, midazolam, morphine, denial of food and water etc).

We also know that the number of people that died because of denial of ani-biotic treatments is significant, maybe half the number killed with the treatment protocols.

Fr the US, the Ethical Skpetic analysis is the best analysis to date and that seems t me t leave a million extra deaths over 4 years not fully reconciled:

“As of June 15th 2024, there have been

· 695,895 Excess Non-Covid Natural Cause Deaths (primarily from the Covid Vaccine),

· 193,050 Excess Non-Natural Deaths (including 71,000 sudden cardiac deaths in casual drug users),

· 375,594 Excess Deaths from Malpractice and Denial of Treatment,1

· 374,279 Excess Deaths from the SARS-CoV-2 virus (6.6 x annual influenza-pneumonia)2

making for a grand total of 1,264,539 (77.2%) Manmade Excess Deaths of US Citizens, out of a Pandemic Total Excess Mortality of 1,638,818.”

Many would take issue with the 374,000 C19 deaths over 4.5 years, but it is as good a s place to start as any.

The above analysis suggests that twice as many people were killed with the injection as with the C19 disease AND that the same number of people were killed with treatments in medical settings as did from the disease.

The WHO and CDC/FDA acknowledge that mistakes were made – not with the roll-out f injections or the medical malpractice, but with the failure to inject more people ad treat people with the deadly protocols – “jab me harder, daddy” is their mantra, with Peter Hotez the poster boy of the modern Nazi extermination camp kommandant.

Which brings us to the latest scamdemic.

From May 2924

Two possible bird flu vaccines could be available within weeks, if needed (nbcnews.com)

“Both of the vaccine candidates are already in the nation’s stockpile in limited quantities, officials said in a previous interview.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also said Wednesday that it is testing blood samples from people previously vaccinated with an influenza vaccine to see if it generates an immune response, although it didn’t say which vaccine.”

Note there are zero long term studies by ethnicity, age or health condition on the interaction of spike protein in the mRNA and viral vector injection with any treatment such as flu or diabetes.

As with the SAES=COV2 “vaccines” the precautionary principle has been bastardized and stood on its head. Now, injecting vast numbers of people and slaughtering a billion chickens (100 million in the US alone) and untold numbers of cattle is viewed as the best method. You know “One Health” or more accurately “Mass Death” as per the Cult of Moloch doctrine. Screw the precautionary principal pf potential harms and deaths from the vaccines. After all, no vaccine is safe, right? No need to worry about the scale of harms, relative to the disease.

Here are a few headlines:

In the US:

HHS ‘Declaration of Emergency’ for Bird Flu Paves Way for PCR Testing and More EUA Vaccines, Critics Say • Children's Health Defense (childrenshealthdefense.org)

“Public health authorities have taken a series of actions in recent weeks to facilitate the possible future distribution of bird flu testing and vaccines, even as the CDC maintains the current public health risk from bird flu is low.”

In the UK:

New pandemic fears as UK health officials declare 'level 4' bird flu outbreak after virus jumped from cows to humans | The Sun

“HEALTH officials have raised the pandemic risk of bird flu from three to four on a six-tier scale after the virus jumped from cows to humans.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) says "there is high uncertainty regarding the trajectory of the outbreak and there is no apparent reduction in transmission in response to the biosecurity measures that have been introduced to date."

In the EU, 3 weeks ago:

EU agencies call for increased vigilance on bird flu | Euronews

“There is reason for increased awareness but not for increased concern,” said Pamela Rendi-Wagner, director of the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) in a statement, adding that it was important to stay alert and proactive as “this threat to human health should not be underestimated”.

While several outbreaks of avian influenza have been detected on farms around the world - with recent reports coming from farms in the United States - transmission to humans is still rare and limited to those in close contact with infected animals and contaminated spaces.”

As far as I can make out, there are 12 cases in the US, zero hospitalizations but 6 “pink eyes”.

Europe has ordered 40 million doses – no doubt by secret text messages – and supplied 10,000 to Finland.

No news o price – 20 bucks per dose for a two-dose regimen? 100 bucks, 200 bucks?

From last month:

Finland to start bird flu vaccinations for humans, in world first | Reuters

“HELSINKI, June 25 (Reuters) - Finland plans to offer pre-emptive bird flu vaccination as soon as next week to some workers with exposure to animals, health authorities said on Tuesday, making it the first country in the world to do so.

The Nordic country has bought vaccines for 10,000 people, each consisting of two injections, as part of a joint EU procurement of up to 40 million doses for 15 nations from manufacturer CSL Seqirus (CSL.AX), opens new tab.”

Here’s a link to CSL – which has 4 operating divisions employing 32,000 people.

Partnering | CSL

“CSL Seqirus utilizes egg, cell and adjuvant technologies to offer a broad portfolio of differentiated influenza vaccines in more than 20 countries around the world.”

Many will have a view on whether flu vaccines work, but at least it does not use poorly made and failed viral vector ad mRNA platforms with all their contaminants and adulteration.

Not just supplying the EU,

CSL Seqirus, a Proud Champion of Pandemic Preparedness, Announces U.S. Government Award in Response to Avian Influenza

“· Fourth avian influenza pandemic preparedness award to CSL Seqirus under a multi-year agreement with Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA).”

There are other vaccine manufacturers rushing to produce an avian flu vaccine, though how they ca possibly know how effective it is, is a moot point. If H5N1 or H5N8 or whatever, does not spread. how do they know it was due to the vaccine or the lack of virulence of the virus?

H5N1 mRNA Vaccines Frequently Asked Questions (hhs.gov)

“ASPR has undertaken a partnership with Moderna to support advanced development and, if needed, procurement, of an mRNA-based pandemic influenza vaccine. mRNA technology was successfully leveraged during the COVID-19 response, and it allows for accelerated initial vaccine development and complements current rapid production capabilities.

While the base award will support a vaccine for H5N1, the contract also supports development and procurement of a vaccine targeting new strains of influenza or other emerging infectious diseases. This approach enables flexibility to pivot to new threats in the ever-changing global public health landscape.”

So, what lessons have the regulatory authorities learned in order to maximise profits for big pharma? Some successful lessons can be transcribed directly from the C19 injections.

1. Hide any evidence of a lab designed virus.

2. Isolate the virus into “virulent” and harmless” strains – circulate to all possible labs and medical facilities.

3. Design an RT-PCR assay that calibrates with the lab design.

4. Do not provide flash estimates of numbers or rate of infections and deaths.

5. Start small, pick a plausible demographic – like chicken farm workers.

6. Inject the target demographic first. before there are any clear outbreak needs to be advertised.

7. Make sure there is no way to determine vaccine efficacy.

8. Make sure that any outbreak cannot be tied to the vaccines.

9. Make sure ay testing will produce inflated umbers of “cases”.

10. Make sure all adverse events are categorised as “something else”.

Recall that the appropriately named “Birx” scarf lady wants to test every chicken and cow o the planet – no doubt all wild fowl and wild animals with feathers, hooves and paws too. She must have shares in testing companies!

Bottom line?

The US is placing enormous pressure on the WHO to declare a PHEIC – (pronounced fake) – the UK and EU are “aiding and abetting” this effort.

The track record for the C19 PHEIC is for 700,000 America dead from injections, another 350,000 from malpractice and maybe 300,000 deaths from the C19 flu’ over 4 and a half years.

There are 12 US cases – 6 just have pink eye, no hospitalizations.

The HHS considers H5N1 to constitute a health emergency and 700,00 American dead to be a non-event.

Modus operand to support contaminated and adulterated injections for as many people as possible. Starting with a few thousand farm workers – if the psy-op works again – everyone will have to get the H5N1 injections if they want to eat chicken, eggs, beef and dairy products. A swine flu virus is probably currently under development at BARDA.

No-one wants the “steenking” vaccines.

Onwards!!!

