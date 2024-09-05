From here:

US close to agreeing on long-range missiles for Ukraine; delivery to take months (yahoo.com)

“WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. is close to an agreement to give Ukraine long-range cruise missiles that could reach deep into Russia, but Kyiv would need to wait several months as the U.S. works through technical issues ahead of any shipment, U.S. officials said.”

Several months will turn into several weeks if the Russians collapse the Ukrainian defences along the 700-mile battle front. The Democratic Party will try anything to distract from their upcoming election losses – including nuclear war!

“The inclusion of Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missiles (JASSM) in a weapons package is expected to be announced this autumn, three sources said, though a final decision has not been made. The sources declined to be named because they are not authorized to discuss the topic.

Sending JASSMs to Ukraine could significantly alter the strategic landscape of the conflict by putting more of Russia in range of powerful, precision-guided munitions, an important concern of the Biden administration, the officials said.

Military analysts have suggested the introduction of JASSMs - which are stealthy and can strike further than most other missiles in Ukraine's current inventory - could push Russian staging areas and supply depots back by hundreds of miles.”

Putin’s birthday is on 7 October – so NATO will probably make sure the missiles are delivered in time to spoil any personal or national celebrations.

If Russia has been holding back on a full-throated attack on Ukraine, I suspect the full might of the Russia military will be deployed once thousands of civilians deep inside Russia are blown to bits.

The chimes for nuclear Armageddon just struck for the 7th time – 5 more before the buttons are pressed.

Onwards!!!

