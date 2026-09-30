From Brave AI:

“The EU digital levy is a proposed tax initiative designed to generate new “own resources” for the European Union budget, specifically to fund the repayment of joint debt and support future priorities.

While the European Commission initially proposed a 3% levy on revenues from online advertising, digital intermediation, and user data sales, the European Parliament has since advocated for a broader and higher-rate alternative.

Recent estimates suggest the Parliament’s expanded proposal could raise up to €25.2 billion annually, five times the Commission’s original figure.

This revised plan widens the tax base to include online gambling, streaming services, and data processing, while increasing the rate to 5%.

The levy targets large digital corporations with global revenues exceeding €750 million and EU revenues exceeding €50 million, aiming to ensure these entities contribute fairly to public finances in jurisdictions where they operate without physical presence.

Despite earlier pauses due to OECD international tax negotiations, the levy remains a key topic in discussions for the 2028–2034 Multiannual Financial Framework.

However, the European Commission officially dropped its specific digital levy proposal from budget plans in July 2025 following US trade pressure, though political groups continue to push for similar turnover-based levies to address tax avoidance by multinational tech firms.

“The European Commission has not finalized a specific list of companies or exact liability amounts for a unified EU Digital Levy, as the proposal remains under consultation and subject to change.

However, the levy is designed to be non-discriminatory and broadly based, targeting all companies conducting digital activities in the EU with annual worldwide revenues exceeding €750 million and EU revenues exceeding €50 million.

Key details regarding liability and scope include:

Targeted Entities : While the tax applies to all qualifying firms, it disproportionately affects U.S. technology companies such as Alphabet (Google) , Amazon , Apple , Meta , and Microsoft , as they dominate the digital services sector.

Estimated Costs : A 2025 report estimated that compliance with existing EU digital regulations (including national Digital Services Taxes and the Digital Markets Act) costs large U.S. companies an average of $430 million annually per company , with potential fines and lost revenues adding billions more.

Proposed Rates : The European Parliament has suggested a levy rate of 5% on a broadened base (including streaming and data processing), potentially generating up to €25 billion annually for the EU budget, significantly higher than the Commission’s initial estimates.

Current Status: The EU’s ability to implement this levy is complicated by U.S. threats of 100% retaliatory tariffs on countries that tax U.S. digital services, and the potential failure of the OECD’s global tax reform negotiations to eliminate the need for unilateral EU measures.

Socialists in the European Union of Socialist Republics nee more money to fund their revised 2 trillion-euro budget!

“ 2028-2034 MFF : The European Commission proposed a budget of nearly €2 trillion (approx. €1.76 trillion in real terms).

Parliament’s Stance : In April 2026, the European Parliament voted to seek a budget of over €2 trillion (1.38% of GNI), adding pandemic recovery debt repayments on top of the Commission’s proposal.

Member State Opposition: Net contributors like Germany, the Netherlands, and Sweden have rejected the €2 trillion proposal, demanding cuts of several hundred billion euros and opposing new joint debt.

The 2026 annual budget remains a small fraction of the long-term framework, focusing on immediate priorities like defense, competitiveness, and support for Ukraine under the existing 2021-2027 MFF ceilings.

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