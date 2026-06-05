From here:

Russia says US will agree to underwater tunnel to Alaska

“(NewsNation) — Russia’s presidential envoy says that the country and the United States will sign an agreement Friday to continue designing an underwater tunnel connecting Russia’s Chukotka region to Alaska across the Bering Strait.

““As for the tunnel. We will have news tomorrow, we are signing an agreement that we will continue the design of the tunnel. There will be a tunnel,” he told Russian outlet TV Zvezda, according to a translation.”

“Dmitriev introduced the “Putin-Trump Tunnel” idea last October. He estimated construction could cost more than $65 billion using conventional methods, or under $8 billion using technology from Elon Musk’s tunnel-digging venture, The Boring Company. The company operates the Vegas Loop tunnel transportation network in Las Vegas, which came under legal scrutiny in February for safety and environmental concerns.”

Détente, realpolitik, access to rare earths, tourism, spying? Will it be a combined road/rail link?

Hmmm. Maybe the US/Russia will build mega billion dollar resorts for safaris!

You can fly to Russia by connecting through third-country hubs such as Istanbul, Dubai, or Doha. You take your chances!

Onwards!

Please take a (paid or unpaid) subscription or forward this article to those you think might be interested.

You can also donate via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards. Ko-fi donations here:

https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan