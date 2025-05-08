Not much detail – 10% tariff on cars, Rolls Royce parts and engines tariff free as are steel and aluminium.

US imports to the UK not detailed yet, but agricultural standards in the frame.

The 10% tariff remains for the most part.

Trump explains the US perspective here:

BREAKING: Pres. Trump makes major trade deal with UK 'very big deal'

From Brave AI, here is some context on trade in 2023:

Outwards to the US:

“The United States is the largest export market for the United Kingdom, with the main exports including medicinal and pharmaceutical products, beverages and tobacco, and machinery and transport equipment.4 Additionally, the UK exports a significant amount of services to the US, particularly in the areas of business and management consulting, and public relations services.

Medicinal and Pharmaceutical Products: The UK exported £24.7 billion worth of medicinal and pharmaceutical products to the US in the 12 months ending February 2025, accounting for 6.8% of total goods exports.

Beverages and Tobacco: The UK exported £11.8 billion worth of beverages and tobacco to the US, making up 3.3% of total goods exports.

Machinery and Transport Equipment: In 2023, the UK exported £27.2 billion worth of machinery and transport equipment to the US.

Business and Management Consulting Services: The UK exported £22.9 billion worth of business and management consulting services to the US in 2023, which accounted for over half (54.8%) of all UK exports of this service type.

Other Business Services: The UK exported £56.9 billion worth of other business services to the US in 2023.

And outwards from the US:

“The United States' main exports to the UK include machinery and transport equipment, which accounted for the largest share of goods imported to the UK from the US in 2023, at £19.9 billion. Other significant imports include fuel and chemicals, with fuel accounting for £18.7 billion and chemicals for £7.8 billion.

Machinery and Transport Equipment: This category includes a wide range of products such as vehicles, aircraft, and machinery, and was the largest share of goods imported to the UK from the US in 2023, totaling £19.9 billion.

Fuel: Imports of fuel from the US to the UK were valued at £18.7 billion in 2023.

Chemicals: Chemical imports from the US to the UK were worth £7.8 billion in 2023.

