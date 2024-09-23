From here:

Here’s How A Dock Worker Strike Could Upend The Economy — And The Election (dailywire.com)

“The International Longshoremen’s Association, which represents about 85,000 dock workers nationwide, is threatening to strike on October 1 if the union cannot reach an agreement with port ownership.

Negotiations broke down in June between the union and the United States Maritime Alliance, which represents port management. The two sides are in a stalemate over both wages and the automation of port operations.”

“.. If the supply chain is upended like this causing scarcities, we are also likely to see another nasty bout of inflation just as families are trying to recover from the nearly 20% spike in prices since before the pandemic.”

“The Biden administration has the power to stop strikes that could threaten national security or severely impact the economy. But the White House has said it will not intervene in a dock worker strike, and is encouraging the two sides to get back to the negotiating table.”

Must be part of the “net zero” plan.

Onwards!!!

Please take a paid subscription or forward this article to those you think might be interested. You can also donate via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards. Ko-fi donations here: https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan