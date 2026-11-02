From Brave AI:

“The U.S. economy grew at an annualized rate of 3.4% in the third quarter of 2026, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) advance estimate released on October 29, 2026. This acceleration from the previous quarter’s 2.2% growth rate marked the fastest expansion in a year and exceeded economists’ consensus forecasts of 3.1%.

Key drivers of this growth included:

Consumer spending , which rose at a brisk 3.8% annualized rate, accounting for more than two-thirds of economic output.

Business investment , which surged by 9.4% , largely fueled by spending on artificial intelligence infrastructure, data centers, and high-tech equipment.

Government spending, which also contributed to the increase in real GDP.

These gains were partially offset by a decline in exports and a larger increase in imports, which acted as a drag on the headline growth figure. The BEA is scheduled to release its second estimate for third-quarter GDP on November 25, 2026, which may revise these figures as more complete data becomes available.

And the rest of the G7?

“The UK recorded an annualized growth rate of 2.0% in Q2 2026, while the G7 aggregate quarterly growth slowed to 0.3% in Q2 2026, down from 0.4% in the first quarter.

For the full year 2026, the IMF projects an average real GDP growth of 1.1% to 1.2% for the bloc, with significant divergence among members:

United States : 2.3% (fastest major economy)

Canada : 1.5% to 2.0% (depending on the source, with recent Q2 data showing strong acceleration)

United Kingdom : 1.3% to 1.5%

Germany : 0.5% to 1.3%

France : 0.4% to 0.9%

Italy : 0.5% to 0.8%

Japan: 0.6% to 0.7%

It would appear that Brave AI has not updated the Us numbers in the G7 list, showing 2.3% instead of 3.45- oh well!

So, when you her the UK’s Labour government ‘crowing’ about ‘the UK has the fastest growing economy in the G7’ and ‘we need to boost growth by rejoining the EU’, you can trot out these numbers!

Lies, damned lies and socialists.

The UK seems obsessed with rejoining the dying EU rather than the ‘alive and Kicking’ US. This continues to look like a major strategic blunder by the UK’s political class of numbskulls.

The EU is really the EUSR- the modern-day version of the failed USSR.

(EUSR = European Union of Socialist Republics as opposed to the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics).

The EUSR is heading the same way as the USSR.

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