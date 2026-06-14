From here:

“U.S. Orders AI Blackout — Why? | US News Break

“Story Snapshot

The U.S. government issued an export-control order on June 12, 2026, forcing Anthropic to disable its newest AI models, Claude Fable 5 and Claude Mythos 5, for all users globally.

Anthropic says it complied with the legal directive but publicly stated it disagrees that a total shutdown was necessary.

All other Claude models, including Opus 4.8, remained available — only the two newest, most capable models were pulled.

The government cited national security concerns, but the specific threat has not been made public, leaving customers and the tech world in the dark.

“Anthropic launched Claude Fable 5 and Claude Mythos 5 as its most capable AI models ever. The company described them as able to work on their own for longer than any previous Claude model, with major new skills in software and complex tasks. Within days of launch, the U.S. government issued an export-control directive citing national security. Anthropic pulled both models for every customer worldwide on June 12, 2026.

Who owns Anthropic?

“Anthropic is a privately held company owned by its co-founders, employees, and a diverse group of strategic and institutional investors. No single entity holds a majority stake, and the company is not publicly traded.

The ownership structure is defined by several key groups:

Founders and Leadership: Co-founders Dario Amodei (CEO) and Daniela Amodei (President), along with other early employees, retain significant collective equity and operational control, protected by a Long-Term Benefit Trust that ensures alignment with the company’s AI safety mission.

Strategic Corporate Investors: Major technology firms hold minority stakes with limited governance rights. Amazon is estimated to own roughly 15–19% after investing ~$8 billion, while Alphabet (Google) holds approximately 14% after investing ~$3 billion. Microsoft and NVIDIA also hold stakes following a late-2025 partnership, though exact percentages are undisclosed.

Institutional Investors: Significant equity is held by venture capital and financial firms including ICONIQ Capital, Fidelity Management, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Menlo Ventures, and sovereign wealth funds like ATIC (aligned with UAE’s Mubadala).

This structure is legally reinforced by Anthropic’s status as a Public Benefit Corporation (PBC), which requires the board to balance shareholder interests with its public mission of safe AI development.

What is Anthropic?

“Anthropic is an artificial intelligence research and development company founded in 2021 by former OpenAI executives Dario and Daniela Amodei. Its primary mission is to responsibly advance generative AI by building systems that are reliable, interpretable, and steerable, with a strong emphasis on AI safety and ethical alignment.

The company is best known for developing Claude, a family of large language models and AI assistants that utilize a technique called Constitutional AI. This approach trains models to be helpful, harmless, and honest by evaluating their own outputs against a set of predefined ethical principles. Anthropic offers Claude through various platforms, including a web interface, API for developers, and enterprise solutions, positioning itself as a leader in safe and transparent AI deployment.”

“The United States relies heavily on Anthropic for advanced AI capabilities, particularly within national security and defense. The Pentagon had integrated Anthropic’s models into classified networks and military operations, with the Department of Defense relying extensively on Claude for ongoing conflicts. However, this reliance was abruptly severed when the Trump administration ordered all federal agencies to stop using Anthropic’s technology and designated the company as a supply chain risk following a dispute over usage restrictions.

The United Kingdom relies significantly on Anthropic for enterprise and research purposes, generating approximately 80% of Anthropic’s revenue from non-American entities, with London serving as its largest hub outside the US. The UK government has actively courted Anthropic to expand its presence, offering partnerships and state-backed research funding to leverage its technology. Despite this strong commercial and research tie, the UK faces potential operational challenges in defense interoperability due to the US designation of Anthropic as a supply chain risk, which may complicate shared platforms with US allies.

More specifically in the UK – from Brave AI:

“both the NHS and London have active engagements with Anthropic, though the nature of these relationships differs significantly.

London Operations: Anthropic has established a major hub in London’s Knowledge Quarter, described as its most important hub outside the US. The office employs more than 200 people, including 60 AI safety researchers. This presence supports Anthropic’s broader UK strategy, which includes a partnership with the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) to build an AI-powered assistant for GOV.UK that helps citizens navigate public services.

NHS Engagement: The relationship is complex and cautious. While the UK government maintains a partnership with Anthropic, NHS England recently withdrew public software access due to cybersecurity fears linked to Anthropic’s Mythos model, which can identify software vulnerabilities at scale. NHS guidance warns that public code repositories could be exploited by such AI, leading to a temporary restriction on source code access. Furthermore, the NHS faces procurement risks because the US government designated Anthropic as a “supply chain risk” in early 2026, creating tension between UK innovation goals and supply chain stability.”

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