From here:

Gold prices drop another 1% as US Q3 GDP revised to 4.3% with contained PCE inflation | Kitco News

“The Bureau of Economic Analysis announced that the preliminary reading of third-quarter Gross Domestic Product showed the economy grew 4.3% between July and September, up from the initial estimate of 3.4% and up from 2.2% in the second quarter.

The data was better than economists expected, as consensus forecasts were looking for a growth rate of 3.5%.

Not bad! Growth of over 4%. What about the European Union of Socialist Republics (EUSR- not to be confused with the defunct USSR).

From Brave AI:

“Eurostat‘s preliminary flash estimates indicate that in the third quarter of 2026, seasonally adjusted GDP increased by 0.4% in the euro area and by 0.5% in the EU compared to the previous quarter.

Just 0.4% - ten times lower than the US rate of economic growth.

Ok, so what about inflation?

“… the (US) price index for gross domestic purchases increased 2.7% in the third quarter, down 0.3 percentage point from the previous estimate.

And for the EU?

“Regarding the Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), the flash estimate for October 2026 shows that annual inflation in the euro area rose to 4.0%, up from 3.8% in September.

Oh, so around 4% for the EU compared to under 3% for the US.

This only serves to highlight the major strategic error of the socialist UK government seeking closer alignment with the moribund and sclerotic EU. Why is this a good idea? The Uk should looking to join the US rather than the EUSR.

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