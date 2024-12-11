It’s only a matter of time before the supporters of Assad are rounded up and “prosecuted”.

Here’s a few headlines, the first describes events so far.

Syria – live: Israel fires more than 350 strikes against Syria as Mohammed al-Bashir appointed temporary PM

Here’s a report of US strikes:

Shockwaves in Syria – U.S. Targets Extremists After Regime Topples | RightWing

And another from a UK tabloid about the looting of the presidential palace, Iranian, Italian and Iraqi embassies and the central bank.

Syrian rebels loot banks, ransack Assad's millions & storm embassies after toppling tyrant as nation descends into chaos | The Sun

Lots of embedded videos and pictures in those articles.

Israel is going to establish a “sterile zone” beyond the Golan Heights whilst the US is poised to recognise the rebel leader, as he says that elections will be held by March 2025.

There is no mention of UK and EU military involvement.

No doubt tens of billions of dollars are on the way from NATO countries – starting with humanitarian aid to the areas that have been blown to bits.

There are estimates of a million displaced Syrians out of the country’s 22 million or so remaining people.

There is also no news of any Russian, Iranian, Iraqi or Turkish military operations. Neither is there any news about the activity of Kurds seeking to establish an autonomous region in the north of Syria.

Right now, the Israeli and US forces are acting with impunity and with no consequences for their actions.

I doubt this is the end of the conflict or its repercussions.

Civil war may result as might an escalated proxy war with Israel and the US on one side and (Turkey?), Iran, Iraq, a newly formed batch of Syrian rebels (ex-Assad supporters) and Russia on the other side.

We shall see. Right now, it looks like Israel and the US are kicking a dead country while it is down – and kicking it hard.

Onwards!!!

