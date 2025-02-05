From here:

US Navy bans members from using China's DeepSeek AI app out of security fears

“The United States Navy has officially banned its members from using DeepSeek — an artificial intelligence chatbot created in China — out of fear the Chinese government could exploit sensitive data, according to a report.”

““What sets this context apart is that DeepSeek is a Chinese company based in China,” Angela Zhang, a law professor at the University of Southern California, told The Post, comparing DeepSeek to the other Chinese tech problem-child, TikTok.”

“This raises the question of whether the collection of data such as IP addresses and keystroke patterns could pose a national security threat,” Zhang said.

Several million users have downloaded the DeepSeek app over the last week. I wonder if users know that all their IP addresses and keystrokes are being captured!

TikTok has a temporary reprieve - per Brave AI:

“The ban was initially set to take effect on January 26, 2025, but on January 27, 2025, President Donald Trump issued an executive order granting TikTok a 75-day extension to comply with the law banning the app if it is not sold. This extension allows ByteDance more time to find a solution to reinstate TikTok in the U.S.”

No news on a similar ban on Alibaba’s Owen 2.5:

https://www.cnbctv18.com/technology/alibaba-qwen-2-5-chatgpt-deepseek-what-it-is-and-how-to-use-it-19548892.htm

“Qwen 2.5 is Alibaba’s newest AI model, packed with advanced capabilities for natural language processing, text generation, image and audio processing, chatbot role-play, and AI tool integration.”

The link below is a little “sticky”.

https://www.moneycontrol.com/europe/?url=https://www.moneycontrol.com/technology/alibaba-qwen-2-5-announced-how-to-access-it-get-started-and-generate-videos-and-images-article-12923361.html

Onwards!!!