From here:

Rubio announces end of 83% of USAID programs | Just The News

“"After a 6 week review we are officially cancelling 83% of the programs at USAID," he announced via X. "The 5,200 contracts that are now cancelled spent tens of billions of dollars in ways that did not serve, (and in some cases even harmed), the core national interests of the United States."

The value of the 5,200 contracts would be nice to know - as would he value of the contracts retained and their purpose!

The cost of providing “undersea aid” to the tens of millions of illegal immigrants would also be nice to know! What is the point of sending ANY money overseas when hundreds of billions of dollars are being spent on assistance for people from overseas living in the US illegally?

The travesty of this spending is being reciprocated in the countries to a lesser degree. The UK is shaving 0.2% of its national income from its overseas aid budget - to fund extra military spending from 2027 onwards (five years late and many bullets short). It was slated to spend 0.7% to align with “UN sustainable development goals”.

It reduced this to 0.5% and now, apparently, to 0.3%. The UK is being bankrupted by UN “Sustainable Development” in migration and “net zero” areas - and that is before the health costs from the experimental C19 injections are reflected, (40% increase in long term sickness claimants!).

The EU, Canada and Australia face similar burdens. The magic money tree is increasingly being called upon to produce its (non-existent) fruit.

For the EU (from Brave AI):

“The EU is committed to increasing its contribution to development aid, aiming to donate at least 0.7% its gross national income annually… EU’s gross national income of €17.7 trillion.”

Which works out at around 124 billion euros or 134 billion dollars.

Imagine if the EU actually audited the spending to make sure that it was “DOGE’d”!

For Canada:

“By 2023, the budget was reduced to CAD $6.9 billion, marking a 15% cut from the previous year. As of 2022, Canada's expenditures on aid amounted to approximately CAD$9.6 billion, representing 0.37% of Canada's Gross National Income (GNI).”

For Australia:

“The Australian overseas aid budget for the fiscal year 2024-25 is estimated at $4.96 billion.” … “Australia's Gross National Income in September 2024 was reported at 665,349.000 million Australian dollars (AUD mn).”

Which works out at around 0,75% of GNI,

Enquiring minds want to know how much of this “aid” overlaps amongst the recipient countries? Are the Iraqi “Sesame Street” efforts especially favoured? Or the Vietnamese prawns or the gender studies programs in Colombia?

Please take a subscription to gain access to the thousands of hours of research that go into producing these SubStack articles - or make a donation of $3 bucks or more for a ko-fi here:

(8) Ko-fi.com - Your Ko-fi

Onwards!!!