From here (h/t another Peter H)

“HHS Secretary Becerra just issued a PREP Act declaration for bird flu. This allows the FDA Commissioner to issue EUAs for bird flu vaccines, with no liability.

The US government has ordered 4.8 million doses of bird flu from the CSL Sequirus company, produced in dog kidney cells and using a dangerous squalene-containing adjuvant.

The AMA issued CPT codes for this vaccine last Friday, so doctors could be reimbursed for administering it.

There have been a total of 11 cases of bird flu in the US since 2022, all mild, most involving just conjunctivitis. None were shown to have been transmitted human-to-human.

Why would you need this vaccine, unless you expected a much more virulent virus to appear which had mysteriously gained the ability to spread between humans?

Will there be another lab-derived pandemic? Not on my watch!

Onwards!!!

