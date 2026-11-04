From Brave AI:
“n the 2026 US midterm elections, Democrats secured a historic victory, taking control of both the Senate and the House of Representatives, thereby ending the Republican trifecta for the remainder of President Donald Trump’s presidency.
Congressional Control
Senate: Democrats flipped seven seats, including historic wins in Kansas, Iowa, Texas, Ohio, Maine, North Carolina, and South Carolina. They secured a majority with approximately 54 seats, while Republicans held around 42-44. Notable firsts included Abdul El-Sayed becoming the first Muslim US Senator (Michigan) and Chris Pappas the first openly gay man elected to the Senate (New Hampshire).
House: Democrats gained at least 25-27 seats, reaching a majority of 218-231 seats compared to the Republicans’ 134-139. The national vote margin for Democrats was estimated at approximately 13 percentage points, the largest for either party in over half a century.
Key Governorship Wins
Democrats flipped several key governorships, marking the first time since 2010 that they hold a majority of governorships nationwide. Notable historic victories include:
Keisha Lance Bottoms (Georgia): First Black woman elected governor in US history.
Gina Hinojosa (Texas): First Latina governor in Texas history.
David Crowley (Wisconsin): First Black governor in Wisconsin history.
Amy Acton (Ohio): First woman and first Democrat since 2006 elected governor of Ohio.
Jocelyn Benson (Michigan) and Rob Sand (Iowa) also secured victories.
The Democratic landslide was driven by widespread voter dissatisfaction with the economy, the war in Iran, and Trump’s tariffs.
What can America expect now?
Abolition of tariffs, ICE and strong borders? Perhaps a nuclear deal with Iran, Sanctions on Russia and Israel, transfer of US weapons to Ukraine? More climate activism? We shall see.
Maybe Trump will ‘abdicate in order to advance Democracy, Islam and socialism in the US? I doubt it!!!
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It doesn’t mean we’re done because we will have a president in power that is going to outshine and I do believe that Brandon Gill will be one day our future president and will change this communist screwed up Marxist socialist America that it has become because of ignorance in hate for a country that has given everything, including the lives of our fallen soldiers! I will never give in. It doesn’t matter what’s happening now doesn’t matter that they open the borders. That’s the only way they won otherwise they’d never win. That’s exactly why they did what they did brought in all this Evil. It’s who they are, and Evil never wins in the end. STAY POSITIVE
God is king ✨🙏✨