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Dawn
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It doesn’t mean we’re done because we will have a president in power that is going to outshine and I do believe that Brandon Gill will be one day our future president and will change this communist screwed up Marxist socialist America that it has become because of ignorance in hate for a country that has given everything, including the lives of our fallen soldiers! I will never give in. It doesn’t matter what’s happening now doesn’t matter that they open the borders. That’s the only way they won otherwise they’d never win. That’s exactly why they did what they did brought in all this Evil. It’s who they are, and Evil never wins in the end. STAY POSITIVE

God is king ✨🙏✨

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