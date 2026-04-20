First, FOR A LITLE CONTEXT – AN APPARENT double standard being applied – per Brave AI:

“Nearly 100 current and former Labour Party staff members traveled to US swing states, including North Carolina, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Virginia, to volunteer for Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign in October 2024.

The initiative was coordinated by Sofia Patel, Labour’s head of operations, who organized the volunteers via a now-deleted LinkedIn post, offering to arrange housing for those traveling. Prime Minister Keir Starmer and other senior Labour figures defended the efforts, stating that the trips were personal, unpaid volunteer activities conducted in staff members’ spare time, and not organized or funded by the party.”

And now this:

“Valentina Gomez’s UK travel authorization was an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA), which was initially approved but subsequently revoked by the UK Home Office.

Initial Status: Gomez, a US-based MAGA influencer, was granted an ETA, a digital permit for visa-exempt travelers valid for up to six months.

Current Status: Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood withdrew the authorization on the grounds that Gomez’s presence “would not be conducive to the public good.”

Reasoning: The decision mirrored the recent ban on rapper Kanye West, citing concerns over Gomez’s history of inciting hatred and her planned speech at a far-right rally organized by Tommy Robinson in London.”

Gomez has gained significant media attention for her far-right MAGA-aligned rhetoric and controversial stunts, including using a flamethrower to burn a copy of the Quran in August 2025 and burning LGBTQ+ themed books in February 2024.

She previously ran for Missouri Secretary of State in 2024, where she placed sixth in the primary. Her campaigns have been marked by inflammatory statements against Muslims, immigrants, and the LGBTQ+ community, leading to bans from various social media platforms and widespread condemnation.

Banned for anti-Islamic and ani-woke actions and rhetoric.

The Muslim UK home secretary the Islamic lobby and ‘woke’ lobbies clamoured to ban her entry into the UK – no support for the opposite of unaligned ‘ common’ people was ever going to be listened to, alone considered.

Only Islamic and ‘woke’ views to be obeyed.

Here’s the event she was going to speak at, again per Brave AI:

“The event is titled “Unite the Kingdom” and will take place in central London, including routes through Kingsway, the Strand, Trafalgar Square, Whitehall, and Parliament Square.

This follows his previous major rally in September 2025, which drew between 110,000 and 150,000 people.

Robinson has stated on social media that “London is ours on May 16th,” indicating this date for the upcoming mobilization.

Here is what Brave AI says about Tommy Robinson – WHICH appars somewhat politically moivaed/edited to me!

Tommy Robinson (born Stephen Yaxley-Lennon) is labeled far-right due to his leadership of anti-Islam organizations, history of violent street protests, and dissemination of anti-immigrant and Islamophobic rhetoric.

Influence on Far-Right Movements: He is viewed as a prominent figurehead for the dispersed but growing far-right in the UK and internationally, attracting support from white supremacists and neo-Nazis, and receiving funding and amplification from overseas right-wing figures like Elon Musk and Robert Shillman.

Anti-Islam and Anti-Immigrant Activism: His public platform consistently focuses on opposing Islam and immigration, often using inflammatory language and conspiracy theories, such as falsely claiming the 2024 Southport attacker was a Muslim asylum seeker to incite riots.

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