Senate unanimously passes DEFIANCE Act, empowering victims of AI-generated deepfakes – NaturalNews.com

In a landmark move against digital exploitation, the U.S. Senate unanimously passed the Disrupt Explicit Forged Images and Non-Consensual Edits (DEFIANCE) Act on Tuesday, Jan. 13, granting victims of nonconsensual deepfake pornography the right to sue creators and distributors in federal court.

The bipartisan bill was introduced on the floor by Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) and co-sponsored by Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC). It seeks to address the alarming surge in AI-generated explicit content – 96% of which targets women and girls without their consent. With deepfake technology now accessible at the push of a button, lawmakers warn of an epidemic of digital abuse that has already driven victims to depression, extortion and even suicide.

The DEFIANCE Act marks Congress’ latest effort to rein in exploitation fueled by artificial intelligence (AI), following President Donald Trump’s May 2025 signing of the Take It Down Act, which criminalizes the publication of nonconsensual intimate imagery.

While the Take It Down Act forces social media platforms to remove such content within 48 hours, the DEFIANCE Act goes further by allowing victims to pursue civil lawsuits against individuals who produce or distribute deepfake pornography.

“Give to the victims their day in court to hold those responsible who continue to publish these images at their expense,” Durbin urged on the Senate floor. In a separate statement, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) – who introduced a companion bill in the House of Representatives – stressed that victims “have waited too long for federal legislation to hold perpetrators accountable.”

The urgency of the legislation was underscored by recent scandals involving Elon Musk’s AI chatbot, Grok, which users on the X platform manipulated to generate sexually explicit images of women and children. The backlash has been swift, with Malaysia and Indonesia blocking access to Grok entirely.

Meanwhile, the British Office of Communications launched an investigation into X for potential violations of the Online Safety Act.

Though Grok has since restricted its image-generation tools to paid subscribers, lawmakers argue that reactive measures are insufficient against a problem growing exponentially. Since 2019, nonconsensual deepfake pornography has surged ninefold, racking up nearly four billion views online.

Tho committing these malicious “deep fake” crimes are breaking child (and adult?) pornography laws and should be prosecuted and, if found guilty, imprisoned and fined.

Platforms are a distribution tool – I am not sure about this – why sue the platform for the crimes committed by usrs any more than gun or missile manufacturers should be sued for the use of the weapons they manufacture, or phone companies for “dirty” phone calls and coordinating crimes.

This bill does presumably extend to cell phone platforms that allow the “photo-shopping” of people’s faces onto nude/scantily clad bodies on phones! Apple/Samsung/Google should get legal advice!

Onwards!

