From here:

US Treasury declares ‘major incident’ after apparent state-sponsored Chinese hack | TechRadar

· “ The US Treasury has confirmed it suffered a breach · The compromise came through third party systems BeyondTrust · China have denied any involvement

The US Treasury Department has confirmed that documents have been stolen and systems have been breached in a cyber attack that it has dubbed a ‘major incident’. The compromise occurred through a third party cybersecurity service provider, BeyondTrust, which allowed remote access to key systems.

Through this system, hackers were able to gain access used by the vendor to override parts of the Treasury Department’s systems, the agency confirmed in a disclosure letter to Congress. The third-party system, which ordinarily offers remote technical support to employees, has since been taken offline.”

I read “… gain access used by the vendor to override parts of the Treasury Department’s systems…” as part of a method to steal money by Democratic Party affiliates!

Onwards!!!