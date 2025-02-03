Also discussed are the plans of the UK to destroy 10% of prime English farmland and cover with wind and solar - just how stupid is the UK’s Labour government - elected with just 20% electoral support?
One surprising tariff already in place is Canada’s 240% tariff on US milk!
Highlights of the Podcast
00:11 - Episode Introduction
02:01 - U.S.-Canada Trade Relationship
07:23 - Internal Canadian Trade Barriers
10:01 - U.S. Dependence on Canadian Oil
16:08 - U.S. Tariffs & Global Trade Realignment
23:16 - Security Concerns at Canadian Ports
32:00 - Norway's Government Collapses Over EU Net-Zero Energy Policies Dispute. 35:00 - Tenth of farmland to be axed for net zero
38:34 - Ballyhooed California Solar Plant Bankrupt After Just 11 Years 40:46 - Energy Lawfare is the Last Arrow in the Democrat Quiver
41:47 - The Offshore Wind Industry is Dying a Painful, Long-Overdue Death
44:55 - Exxon foe Engine No. 1 to build fossil fuel plants with Chevron
46:56 - Global Investment in the Energy Transition Exceeded $2 Trillion for the First Time in 2024, According to BloombergNEF Report
49:57 - Panama to scrap infrastructure deal with China 51:35 - Zelensky has no idea where most of $200 billion in US aid went
52:05 - USAID tried to block DOGE audit
58:49 - Trump’s Strategy & Future of Global Trade
Fact Solar and Wind ar’nt efficient and needs Coal backup . But the biggest Fact is that Corrupt politicians and their Lobbyists mates make a Financial Killing out of Solar and Wind. Their Paymasters the Manufacturers are laughing all the way to the Bank .