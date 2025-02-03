Also discussed are the plans of the UK to destroy 10% of prime English farmland and cover with wind and solar - just how stupid is the UK’s Labour government - elected with just 20% electoral support?

One surprising tariff already in place is Canada’s 240% tariff on US milk!

Highlights of the Podcast

00:11 - Episode Introduction

02:01 - U.S.-Canada Trade Relationship

07:23 - Internal Canadian Trade Barriers

10:01 - U.S. Dependence on Canadian Oil

16:08 - U.S. Tariffs & Global Trade Realignment

23:16 - Security Concerns at Canadian Ports

32:00 - Norway's Government Collapses Over EU Net-Zero Energy Policies Dispute. 35:00 - Tenth of farmland to be axed for net zero

38:34 - Ballyhooed California Solar Plant Bankrupt After Just 11 Years 40:46 - Energy Lawfare is the Last Arrow in the Democrat Quiver

41:47 - The Offshore Wind Industry is Dying a Painful, Long-Overdue Death

44:55 - Exxon foe Engine No. 1 to build fossil fuel plants with Chevron

46:56 - Global Investment in the Energy Transition Exceeded $2 Trillion for the First Time in 2024, According to BloombergNEF Report

49:57 - Panama to scrap infrastructure deal with China 51:35 - Zelensky has no idea where most of $200 billion in US aid went

52:05 - USAID tried to block DOGE audit

58:49 - Trump’s Strategy & Future of Global Trade

