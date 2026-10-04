From Brave AI:

“The United States has withdrawn all of its bombers from RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire, England, citing security concerns related to a suspected Iran-linked terror plot against the base.

Key details of the withdrawal:

Aircraft Involved: The U.S. Air Force removed all B-1 Lancer bombers (approximately a dozen aircraft) stationed at the base.

Reason: The rapid redeployment was triggered by new, urgent intelligence regarding a terror plot, following the arrest of six individuals in connection with suspicious vehicles spotted near the airbase on September 27.

Destination: All bombers have been redeployed to their home stations in the United States, including bases in South Dakota.

Context: RAF Fairford had been a key forward operating location for U.S. bombers conducting defensive strikes against Iran since March 2026.

Investigation: British counter-terrorism police are investigating the plot, with Prime Minister Andy Burnham stating there were “strong indications” of Iranian involvement, though Tehran has denied any role.

Looks like the US evaluated the security at the base and determined that neither US nor UK security forces could provide sufficient security.

“The United States maintains a significant military presence in the UK, with approximately 11,000 to 12,000 personnel stationed across a network of 11 to 24 sites, depending on whether smaller intelligence and support facilities are included.

The primary operations are conducted by the United States Air Force (USAF) and intelligence agencies like the NSA and CIA.

The major USAF bases include:

RAF Lakenheath (Suffolk): The largest US base in the UK, hosting the 48th Fighter Wing with F-15E and F-35A fighter jets.

RAF Mildenhall (Suffolk): A key hub for air refueling (100th Air Refueling Wing) and special operations, serving as the headquarters for USAFE-UK.

RAF Fairford (Gloucestershire): The only forward operating location in Europe for US Global Strike Command, used for strategic bombers like the B-52 and B-2.

RAF Alconbury (Cambridgeshire): Part of the “Tri-Base Area” with Molesworth, providing intelligence and support services.

RAF Molesworth (Cambridgeshire): Houses the Joint Intelligence Operations Center for US European Command and Africa Command.

RAF Croughton (Northamptonshire): A major global communications and command hub for the US military.

RAF Menwith Hill (North Yorkshire): The largest overseas NSA facility, focused on signals intelligence.

RAF Welford (Berkshire): A major logistics and ammunition storage site.

Other designated sites include RAF Feltwell (Norfolk), RAF Barford St John (Oxfordshire), RAF Blenheim Crescent (London), and RAF Fylingdales (North Yorkshire, missile defense). The UK government has also authorized the US to use these bases for defensive actions, such as strikes on Iranian missile sites, though permission for offensive strikes may be withheld on a case-by-case basis.

Is the withdrawal of the B-1 bombers the start of a withdrawal from the UK or the start of a a major over haul of ALL US bases throughout the EU in the face of a Muslim terrorist threat that exists in EU countries with huge influxes of Muslim immigrants?

I doubt this will free up funds to be spent elsewhere on the UK’s defence budget!

We will wait and see whether this is part of a major overhaul of US assets in Europe and the Middle East:

From Brave AI:

“The United States maintains over 50,000 troops across approximately 30 permanent bases in Europe, with the largest concentrations located in Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, and Poland.

Germany hosts the largest U.S. military presence in Europe, serving as the command hub for U.S. European Command (EUCOM) and U.S. Army Europe and Africa.

Key installations include Ramstein Air Base (the primary air mobility and command hub), USAG Stuttgart (headquarters for EUCOM and AFRICOM), USAG Wiesbaden (U.S. Army Europe and Africa HQ), Spangdahlem Air Base, and the Grafenwöhr training area.

Italy serves as a Mediterranean powerhouse with the Naval Support Activity Naples (headquarters for U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa and the Sixth Fleet), Aviano Air Base, and USAG Vicenza. The United Kingdom hosts major air power installations, primarily RAF Lakenheath (home to the 48th Fighter Wing with F-15s and F-35s) and RAF Mildenhall (air refueling and special operations).

Poland and Romania are critical for forward deterrence, hosting rotational forces and key infrastructure such as the Aegis Ashore missile defense systems at Redzikowo (Poland) and Deveselu (Romania).

Other significant permanent bases include Naval Station Rota in Spain, NSA Souda Bay in Greece, and RAF Lajes Field in the Azores (Portugal).

“Spain denied the U.S. permission to use the Rota naval base and the Morón air base, citing that the operation violated international law and the bilateral agreement.

Italy refused to authorize its air base in Sicily for U.S. military aircraft transporting weapons, citing procedural failures to submit timely authorization requests.

The United Kingdom initially denied requests to use Diego Garcia and RAF Fairford for offensive strikes due to international law concerns, though it later granted limited permission for defensive actions.

Other Gulf states, including Kuwait, Bahrain, and the UAE, also refused to allow their facilities to be used for launching attacks on Iran, although they permitted other logistical support.

Developing.

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