The United Nations has demanded that 0.7 per cent of countries GDP should be spent every year on “overseas aid”. USAID had a budget of 40 billion dollars in 2023 - other US agencies spent money overseas that could be defined as “aid”, from the military (including the US Navy!!!) to funding for C40 cities,

Each country can pick and choose which projects it funds and NGOs are there to “help” secure funds,

I wonder which BGO helped USAID make this decision.

Fury erupts over US foreign aid funding legal advice in UK for transgender asylum seekers

“US foreign aid funded legal advice for transgender asylum seekers and other diversity initiatives in Britain, it has been revealed.

Joe Biden's administration donated at least $120,000 - almost £100,000 - to diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) and LGBT schemes across the UK.”

What’s the betting that USAID has a large number of the “T” component of LGBGT???

Check out the scope of potential corruption in the EU. From Brave AI:

“The European Union's overseas aid budget is substantial. For the period 2021-2027, the EU budget includes expenditures of €1,074.3 billion, which includes the Next Generation EU recovery package of €750 billion in grants and loans over the period 2021-2024 to address the economic challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Additionally, the EU is committed to donating at least 0.7% of its gross national income annually for development aid.”

EU nominal GDP is almost 20 trillion US dollars - so that works out at 140 billion dollars a year - 1.4 trillion dollars over ten years - screw the poor, the sick and the elderly in the EU and keep on paying for all the illegal migrant beggars - maybe 25 million of them.-

Details of the Canadian overseas aid budget are likely to emerge soon, but here’s a report from August 2024 that highlights the ridiculous UK spending by the UK.

“Summary

• UK Official Development Assistance (ODA) spending has gone to regions of upper-middle income countries with GDP per capita figures equal to or in excess of those reported in large parts of the UK over the last five years.

• The relatively wealthy regions in receipt of UK foreign aid were in Mexico (Mexico City and Campeche), Malaysia (Kuala Lumpur) and China (Shenzhen, Shanghai, Beijing, Guangzhou and Ordos).

• The richest regional recipient of UK ODA was Ordos in China, with a GDP per capita of £27,500 – on par with Swansea and richer than 69 other regions of the UK.

• Projects in these relatively well-to-do regions involved AI-driven anti-congestion measures for Kuala Lumpur, flood prevention in Mexico City and all-female traditional Chinese opera in Shanghai.

• According to the UN Development Assistance Committee’s (DAC) income-level cut-offs for aid-qualifying countries and territories, a GNI per capita of $13,845 (£10,914) in 2022 determines eligibility for receipt of aid flows in 2024 and 2025.

• Using public choice theory, we argue that civil servants are incentivised to disproportionately focus on the most developed regions of otherwise lower-middle-income countries, leading to a misalignment of personal incentives with the objectives of ODA spending.

• We propose an amendment to the International Development Act 2002 to require ODA spenders to target regions with a regional GDP per capita equal to or below the DAC’s cut off. This would prevent a recurrence of ‘Robin Hood in reverse’ aid, where UK taxpayers’ money is sent overseas to areas that are richer than their own communities.

The report is covered here and here:

“Projects funded in these wealthy regions include AI-driven anti-congestion measures for Kuala Lumpur, an all-female traditional Chinese opera in Shanghai and a rural crafts exhibition in Shenzhen. In Mexico City, British taxpayers funded a temporary cycle lane and financial technology education.

The socialist government In the EU and Australia will also being in on the fraud of tax dollars to places whilst their own taxpayers go without. Why overseas aid is not reduced by the amount being spent on illegal immigrant beggars is beyond me.

Here’s a link to a recently updated (17 December 2024) article on UK overseas aid.

https://www.context.news/socioeconomic-inclusion/britains-foreign-aid-where-does-the-money-go

“Britain will provide the money over three years to the International Development Association (IDA), the World Bank's fund for the lowest income countries, development minister Anneliese Dodds said in November.”

“NGOs have called on the government to urgently set out new plans for how and when it will return to spending 0.7% of gross national income - a United Nations target - on aid.”

“Britain's previous Conservative government reduced overseas aid from 0.7% to 0.5% of GNI in 2020 to free up cash for domestic spending during COVID-19, slashing billions from programmes supporting the world's poorest.”

That would be a demand for overseas aid spending of around 12.5 billion at 0.5 per cent of GSP compared to-17.5 billion pounds at 0.7 per cent of 2.5 trillion pounds of UK GDP.

Call it 150 billion pounds over the next ten years that is not going on the poorest areas of the UK.

The sacked Conservative government made huge reductions in the overseas aid budget during the scamdemic.

“The UK foreign aid budget for the financial year 2023/24 was approximately £7.2 billion, compared to £5 billion in the previous year.

That was down from pre-scamdemic levels of 0.5 per cent of GDP - or around 10.7 billion pounds as the UK could not afford the previous contributions of around 15 billion pounds at 0.7 per cent.

Compare that “momentous” decision to this just one year of scamdemic spending:

“The UK government's spending on COVID-19 measures is estimated to be around £372 billion as of May 2021,”

That was from the Conservative government. Ha was sacked on 4 July 2024.

And now? Back to the scam with money the UK does not have, that laves poorer areas of the UK without the funds being handed out for free to those that don’t ned it - not on hunger and disease, but on “woke”.

“According to the October budget, the overseas aid budget is set at 0.5% of gross national income (GNI) for 2024 and 2025. Official Development Assistance (ODA) will be 13.7 billion pounds for 2025-2026.”

125 billion pounds every ten years - not counting the sale for zero and leaseback at 9 billion pounds (or is it now 18 billion?) of the military base at Diego Garcia in the Chagos Islands. UK National debt stands at rapidly approaching 3 trillion pounds.

Out of interest, per Brave AI:

“Australia's overseas aid budget for the 2024-25 financial year is estimated to be $4.96 billion. This budget is aimed at supporting regional and global sustainable development and helping to build a safer and more resilient world.”

No doubt full of DEI, “net zero” and mass migration flows, everyone fully injected with mRNA concoctions designed to make Ozzies fat, sick and lazy! 5 billion is a drop in the bucket compared to the tens if not hundreds of billions spent on “net zero” policies that have landed the country with higher energy prices for intermittent power supplies!

There is a GLOBAL swamp of bureaucrats on fat salaries with benefits that others can only dream of, implementing the policies of socialist governments who are FURTHER bankrupting every western nation.

Onwards!!!