From here (h/t ZeroHedge)

Norovirus Outbreak Sickens 115 People on Caribbean Princess Cruise Ship, CDC Says | The Epoch Times

“More than 110 people aboard the Caribbean Princess cruise ship have fallen ill due to a norovirus outbreak, a common cause of gastrointestinal illnesses, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Caribbean Princess, owned by Princess Cruises, departed from the port of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on April 28 and is currently sailing in the North Atlantic Ocean, according to CruiseMapper.

The voyage dates were April 28 to May 11. The ship is carrying 3,116 passengers and 1,131 crew members and is expected to arrive in Port Canaveral, Florida, on May 11.”

The name “Princess has coincidentally suffered since Covid

From Brave AI:

“The sister ship to the Diamond Princess at the time of the COVID-19 outbreak was the Sapphire Princess.

The Sapphire Princess is the only sister ship to the Diamond Princess, as they are both subclassed Grand-class (Gem-class) vessels built by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.

While the Ruby Princess and Grand Princess are also part of the Princess Cruises fleet and were involved in separate COVID-19 outbreaks around the same time, they are not the Diamond Princess’s sister ship”.

Back to the Epoch Times article:

“The crew also consulted with the CDC’s Vessel Sanitation Program (VSP) regarding sanitation cleaning procedures and reporting of sick individuals, the agency said.

““VSP is conducting a field response for an environmental assessment and outbreak investigation to assist the ship in controlling the outbreak,” it stated.”

“In March, a norovirus outbreak was reported aboard the Star Princess, also owned by Princess Cruises, affecting 104 passengers and 49 crew members. Last December, a norovirus outbreak on an Aida Cruises ship sickened more than 100 people.”

“On average, norovirus causes around 900 deaths, mainly in adults aged 65 and older, 109,000 hospitalizations, 465,000 emergency room visits, and 19 million to 21 million illnesses in the United States each year, according to the CDC.”

20 million cases a year!!! I wonder how many Would qualify to be ‘vaccinated’.

Per Brave AI:

“As of May 2026, zero US residents have received the norovirus vaccine.

No Approved Vaccine:

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the European Medicines Agency (EMA), and the World Health Organization (WHO) have not approved any norovirus vaccine for public use.

Clinical Trial Status: Development is ongoing, with Moderna’s mRNA-based vaccine (mRNA-1403) currently in Phase 3 clinical trials. Although the FDA placed this trial on hold in February 2025 following a reported case of Guillain-Barré syndrome, the vaccine is not yet available for general vaccination.

Other Candidates: Other candidates, such as Vaxart’s oral tablet and Takeda’s bivalent vaccine, remain in earlier phases of clinical testing or have failed previous trials, meaning none are commercially available to the public.

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