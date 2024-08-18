Using data from here:

We have these numbers – note these numbers reported in each month, the actual events could have occurred years prior:

By inference, here is the data for adverse events reported from outside the US. These numbers are derived by subtracting US numbers from total umbers:

Note the number of doses administered, relative to the total events reported.

700 million US doses v 6.1 billion outside the US

A million US adverse events v 600,000 outside the US.

More than nine times the number of doses outside the US with 40% fewer adverse events!

Something stinks!

Here are the totals reported from around the world:

Suffice ot say, the CDCFDA could not give two shits about VAERS. Neither could the WHO and its adverse event system which draws on VAERS data/

The number of Pfizer and Modera doses administered (not shipped) in the US is based on data from here:

COVID-19 vaccine doses administered by manufacturer, United States (ourworldindata.org)

There has bee a relatively tight 60:40 split between Pfizer ad Moderna injections in the US (no discretion allowed!). I have assumed the same quota driven system for the overseas Moderna doses. Moderna does not detail the umber of doses shipped or administered, here is how Pfizer does it.

COVID-19 Vaccine Equity | Pfizer

“From the outset of the pandemic, Pfizer has worked as fast as science would allow to develop and distribute safe and effective vaccines. Equity has been at the heart of our decision-making, shaping our approach to the development, manufacturing, and supply of our breakthrough vaccines. Since December 2020, nearly 4.6 billion Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines have been shipped to 181 countries, of which more than 1.8 billion have gone to low- and middle-income countries.”

Okay, 4.6 billion Pfizer doses globally, rather than 4.2 billion! These are doses shipped, not doses administered,

Onwards!!!

