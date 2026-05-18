Regular readers may have been missing the monthly updates for the last year. My stroke kind of put the kybosh on regular updates, but for those interested here is the latest data!

The data is almost meaningless now, probably achieving the objectives of big Pharma by default.

Using data from here:

VAERS Summary for COVID-19 Vaccines through 4/24/2026 – VAERS Analysis

373 American reported dead to VAERS from the injections - and 276 from around the world.

There remains a massive anomaly in the data.

4.6 billion injections outside the US by Pfizer – 0.4 billion inside the US.

probably 1.8 billion Moderna doses outside the Us and 0.2 billion inside the US.

Total 650 million Pfizer and Moderna doses administered inside the US AND 6.4 BILLION administered outside the US

And yet there were equal numbers of deaths inside the US and outside the US of around19,500????

The anomaly is even greater for adverse events -a million AE’S in the US and 400,000 FEWER outside the US!!

How these numbers are impacted by recent changes to VAERS reporting is a debate best handled by others with larger screens and better analysis!.

The under reporting factor (URF) remains a key issue. The chances of any medic associating recent adverse events and deaths from the experimental C19 modified mRNA injections administered days, months and years ago, are receding rapidly.

Preliminary estimates indications of a URF of 20-40 – depending on severity have probably ballooned to well over 200 by now.

We will never now how many people died or were injured by the massive gene modifying experiment -almost everyone wishes to “whistle past the graveyard” on this issue.

Pfizer claims to have distributed over 5 billion doses worldwide

Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Topline Data Demonstrating Robust Immune Response With Their LP.8.1-Adapted COVID-19 Vaccine 2025-2026 Formula - BioSpace

I guesstimate that Moderna distribute around 2 billion doses globally, based on the 60:40 split imposed on the US, from here:

COVID-19 vaccine doses administered by manufacturer, United States

400 million Pfizer injections :250 million Moderna administered only in the US.

Onwards!

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