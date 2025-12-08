It’s been a while (6 months) since my las update – cataracts and a stroke intervened on a personal level and the CDC/FDA just stopped updating records at the government level.

Here’s the latest data taken from here:

VAERS Summary for COVID-19 Vaccines through 11/28/2025 – VAERS Analysis

The top table represents US data – not the 670 million doses administered and the 1,031,000 adverse events

The middle table represents data from outside the US – note the 6.3 BILLION doses administered and the 641,000 adverse events – 9 times the US injections for around HALF the adverse events reported. This provides prima facie evidence of the FRAUD perpetrated by the CDC/FD – the overseas (non-US) adverse events ARE probably being stored On a PRIVATE server at the CDC/FDA – and withheld from the public. On a pro rata basis there should be closer to ten million non-US adverse events rather than just 640,000.

The claims by the fraudulent “grifting” scientists, and health regulators who claim to this day that th C19 injections are “safe and effective” continue unabated.

Check this out:

Here is coverage of a 4 year study of “vaxxed v “unvaxxed” across the entire French population that makes the outrageous claim that taking th experimental modified mRNA vaccines reduces the chances of death FROM any CAUSE!!!

Why the New French Study on COVID Vaccines Got It Wrong

No politician DARE ATTEMPTO RXPLAIN TH PERSISTENT ELEVATED MORTALITY RATE (after THE C19 pandemic has long since ended).

United States Deaths , How Many Deaths in United States | Dead or Kicking

Onwards!!!

Please take a paid or unpaid subscription, or follow me/recommend my site to others you think might be interested.

You can also donate via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards).

ko-fi donations here: https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan