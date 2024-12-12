The “net zero” climate freaks have passed so many laws and regulations to varying degrees in different countries, it warrants a look at the price of gas/petrol in US dollar terms.

Here’s some fun facts – using Brace AI (feel free to use your own sources of information).

Here’s some US data:

The highs and lows exclude the named States.

I wonder how much I would cost to fill up half a dozen 10,000-gallon truck bowsers and drive Irom Oklahoma to California to see what’s left of 120,000-dollar arbitrage? No doubt the California border police and “woke” politicians would arrest the truckdriver (and wave through a million foreign migrant beggars!).

Ok, here’s the EU and some proximal countries:

We are beginning to get a picture of the inflated prices due to regulations and “net zero” laws. Enquiring minds want to know why German and French petrol/gas prices are 80% higher than those of Bulgaria and Poland!

Don’t forget, there IS NO CLIMAE CRISIS and he entre edifice of “net zero” policies are a sham.

Let’s look at a mix of other countries with varying degrees of net zero policies:

(Omitted from the table is Nigeria’s price of 0.48 dollars per litre).

China has the most expensive petrol/gas prices in this bunch, but even so, EU prices are 35% higher than China’s and the UK’s prices are 22% higher. US prices are 37% cheaper than China’s!

But look at the other countries.

The EUs mare more than 50% more expensive than prices in India and prices in the UK and EU are double those of the US.

Now, Russia and Saudi Arabia have 25% cheaper prices than the US. The US has more oil than both of them.

Prices in Iran, Iraq and Venezuela? Well, there are probably few if any net zero policies in those countries!

Out of interest, there are around 160 litres of oil in a barrel that costs around 75 bucks – around 47 cents per litre. This is the “market” price to shift it around –it is not the marginal cost of oil – that is probably closer to the prices in Iran and Venezuela – say 5 cents per litre.

Let’s look at the UK more closely.

According to Brave AI “… a reasonable estimate for the average annual distance travelled by UK cars would be around 10,000-12,000 km… ”

“… As of June 2024, there were 33.93 million cars in the UK”.

“.., the average fuel consumption in the UK is 38.8 miles per gallon (mpg) for petrol cars, which translates to approximately 6.3 litres per 100 kilometres”

Ok, call it 40 mpg (UK gallon) which equates to 64 kms/gallon and 64kms/ 4.5 litres and 14 kms/litre. – so, we are back to apples and apples – km/litre = 14.

34 million cars travelling 10,000 kms a year = 340 billion kms and consuming around 24 billion litres of petrol/gas.

Here’s a laap.

The “fair price” of petrol/gas in the UK is, say, a 25 % mark up over the price of a barrel of oil – say 60 US cents per litre (same as Saudi Arabia/ Russia) – compared to the after taxes, laws and “net zero” regulated price of US$1.57 per litre.

A whole dollar in extra costs for every litre consumed – which, of course, feeds into an increase in prices throughout the economy to recover that extra dollar.

Ten thousand kms a year per car = around 700 litres and 700 bucks = 552 pounds or ten pounds a week spent on petrol/gas.

Ok, let’s look at EVs in the UK - which are difficult and expensive to insure, because of potential battery damage, rendering the EV useless with no resale value.

Electricity prices continue to go up to ridiculously elevated levels – sweeping millions into energy poverty. For t

Those that can afford the higher prices of EVs (which require the digging up of 500,000 tons of rock for each battery) recharge batteries at the latest UK household variable rate = 26.057 per kwh (plus 150 pounds a year in “standing charges),

From Brave AI:

· 3.7kW home charger: 11-21 hours to fully charge a typical 60kWh battery (e.g., Tesla Model S, Nissan LEAF, Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV) · 7kW home charger: 4-11 hours to fully charge a typical 60kWh battery (e.g., Tesla Model S, Nissan LEAF, Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV)

You are going to consume around 50 kw to recharge an EV battery (leave aside that most EV’s are 100kw!).

The cost will be 50 kw times 26.057 pence per kwh = 13.02 pounds.

From Brave AI:

“The median range of electric vehicles has increased significantly over the years, with some models capable of covering distances between 63 to 94 miles (100 km to 150 km) on a full charge (as mentioned in one of the search results).”

“For a more general answer, a typical 60kWh electric car battery can be fully recharged in around 8 hours using a 7kW home charger, covering a distance of approximately 200-250 miles (320-400 km) based on the manufacturer’s estimates. However, this range may vary depending on the specific vehicle and driving conditions.”

Quite a different answer – it surely can’t be under 100 miles, let alone just 64 miles – so let’s go with 200 miles/320 kms.

A petrol/gas car does 40 miles per gallon – 14 kms/litre.

320 kms require = 22 litres – cost at £1.24/litre (US$1.57/litre) =£27.28

But!!!! He “fair price” of petrol/gas is NOT 1.24 per litre- it is 60 cents per litre = £0.47 pence per litre.

22 litres of petrol/gas have a “fair price” of £10.34.

How does the £13,02 to charge an EV look now????

This is an example of the behaviour modification that is perpetuated by the Cult of Moloch to “nudge” people into evil cult practices that make them poorer and more prone to misery, sickness and desperation.

You can plug your own numbers in to work out how it impacts your own country,

Lastly, I still have had no answer from anyone in the social media paparazzi about how a natural gas futures contract costs around 3 bucks for 10,000 mmBTU ( 0 billon BTU) and has the electricity equivalent content of 3,000 MWH – maybe 1,000 MWH after “leakage” in power generation/transmission from gas-fired power stations.

The cost is 30 cents per MWH – 0.03 cents per kWh – v the average household price for electricity in the US of 15.45 cents per kwh. - a mark-up of more than 500 times!!!

The entire energy system needs to be examined, not just “renewables”.

Maybe someone in the Trump cabinet can check this out and reduce household power bills by over 95%!!!

Onwards!!!

