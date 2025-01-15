Dr Campbell analyses this stufdy:

Behavioral and Health Outcomes of mRNA COVID-19 Vaccination: A Case-Control Study in Japanese Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises | Cureus

Which has these findings:

“The adjusted ORs for COVID-19 infection among vaccinated individuals compared to unvaccinated individuals were:

Overall - 1.85 (95% CI: 1.33-2.57, p < 0.001).

Which means that for the whole study those vaxxed were 85% more likely to get infected with C19.

Dose dependent breakdown:

one to two doses (OR: 1.63, 95% CI: 1.08-2.46, p = 0.020),

three to four doses (OR: 2.04, 95% CI: 1.35-3.08, p = 0.001),

five to seven doses (OR: 2.21, 95% CI: 1.07-4.56, p = 0.033).

Japanese people employed in small to medium size enterprises who received more than two doses were twice as likely to get infected as the unvaxxed – the very low “p” values indicate a low probability of these results being pure chance.

Bottom line: Exceeding the initial course of two doses with boosters make you twice as likely to get C19 AND you are exposed to all the potential side effects of the experimental, adulterated and contaminated, modified mRNA C19 injections that enter and alter your DNA.

Even if you stuck to the initial owe or two dose regimens, you were around 70% more likely to get C19.

What’s not to like? A complete and lethally dangerous failure.

Here’s the link to Dr Campbell’s 14-minute YouTube video:

Negative efficacy

Oddly, the study includes this statement:

“Messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines developed by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna have demonstrated high efficacy in preventing symptomatic infection, hospitalization, and death [3,4].”

Seems to fly in the face of the actual study results!

Recall that the Japan’s regulators at least eye-balled the Moderna vials and caught 1.6 million contaminated ones!

1.6m Moderna doses withdrawn in Japan over contamination - Nikkei Asia

I am disappointed that the study did not break down the relative results between manufacturers. I suspect that not all doses were Pfizer and Moderna – but eve f thy were, splitting the results n infection rates between manufacturers would be useful.

Here’s the doses administered up to the end of the study period to December 2023:

Around 80% Pfizer and 20% Moderna.

Japan has a population of around 123 million – so, by end 2023, the average dosage was 3.11 per person – heavily vaxxed.

COVID-19 vaccine doses administered by manufacturer

Makes you wonder what the unvaxxed population was in the sample”

From the paper: “. However, 504 of the 913 subjects (55.2%) were unvaccinated. “

Interesting!

Don’t forget the mad cow that quacked - giving medical advice - a criminal charge should be brought for impersonating a doctor:

Rachel Maddow Tells Her Audience: 'The virus does NOT infect vaccinated people' (3/29/2021)

Quack quack,

And Dr “Quacky Pants” Biden:

President Joe Biden: 'We are still in a pandemic of the unvaccinated'

Politicians and MSM pretending to be medics – along with the medics like Hotez pretending to be politicians.

Every word these two said was complete bullshit – they were simply paid actors, advertising for big pharma.

Onwards!

Please subscribe (paid, preferably! or unpaid) or donate via ko-fi. Ko-fi donations here: https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan An annual subscription of 100 bucks is less than 30 cents a day and is one third less than a $3 ko-fi donation a week! Please post on your “X” (Twitter) or Facebook feeds!