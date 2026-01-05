Some context on Honduras from Brave AI:

“As of Monday, January 5, 2026, the current population of Honduras is estimated at 10,724,732 people. This figure is consistent with projections from other sources, which estimate the population at approximately 10,644,851 for 2023 , 10,825,703 for 2024 , and 11,005,850 for 2025.”

“Former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández was released from U.S. federal prison on December 1, 2025, following a pardon granted by former U.S. President Donald Trump.

As of January 5, 2026, his current location remains undisclosed for safety reasons, though his wife confirmed he was released from USP Hazelton in West Virginia. He is not guaranteed a quick return to Honduras, as the Honduran Attorney General has stated the office is obligated to seek justice and may pursue charges against him upon his return.”

“Honduras is a major transit country for cocaine destined for the United States, with over 79% of cocaine routes originating in South America passing through the nation.

“ This role has made Honduras a central node in the transnational drug trade, where powerful smuggling clans like the Valle and Cochiros assist in moving drugs into Mexico and the U.S., often with the support of Mexican cartels.”

“ The drug trade is deeply embedded in Honduras’ political and territorial realities, with traffickers establishing relationships with both legal and extra-legal actors—including state officials—to gain access to critical infrastructure such as clandestine airstrips, road networks, and security checkpoints.”

“ This integration of drug trafficking into the country’s infrastructure has fueled widespread violence, particularly in contested areas like the department of Atlántida, where one in every 1,000 citizens is killed due to violent crime.

“The pervasive presence of organized crime, including youth gangs such as MS-13 and Barrio 18, has contributed to Honduras having one of the highest youth homicide rates in the world, with boys born in the country facing a 1 in 9 chance of being murdered.

This extreme violence, combined with systemic corruption across police forces and political institutions, has severely undermined state capacity to prevent, investigate, and prosecute crime, resulting in high levels of impunity. The country’s weak governance and economic deprivation—nearly half of Hondurans live in extreme poverty—have created conditions where migration becomes a survival strategy.

“Migration from Honduras is significantly driven by these root causes. The country has become a leading source of unauthorized migrants to the United States, surpassing Guatemala in recent years, with over half a million Hondurans apprehended at the U.S. border since January 2019.”

That migration has been reduced to “net zero” with Trump’s actions to secure the southern border.

“As of early 2025, approximately 19,552 Hondurans had returned to Honduras from the United States between January and August 2025, according to U.S. deportation data.

This marks a 16% increase compared to the same period in 2024.

While exact figures for Venezuelans deported since 2024 are not available in the provided context, over 350,000 Venezuelans lost Temporary Protected Status (TPS) in October 2025 due to a Supreme Court ruling, placing them at risk of deportation.

Another 250,000 Venezuelans were also set to lose TPS protection in November 2025.

The U.S. government has significantly ramped up immigration enforcement under the Trump administration, with a stated goal of deporting 1 million immigrants in 2025.

Trump has a long way to go to catch up with Obama’s deportation record:

“Over the course of Obama’s presidency, approximately 3.1 million individuals were formally removed from the U.S., with the total number of departures—including returns and voluntary departures—exceeding 5 million.”

