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ParaGov's avatar
ParaGov
2h

It is time the people realize their governments are at war with them. The useless idiots that promote climate change's asinine "Net Zero" and Fabian Communism have not yet realized they're promoting the interests of crony-capitalists, more accurately described at parasites.

And I'm being kind in referring to them as useless idiots. If they're Fabians, they should be called "TRAITORS."

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Freedom Lover's avatar
Freedom Lover
3h

Brave AI is the last AI I would trust. And I wouldn’t trust others either.

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