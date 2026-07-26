Here she is:

Miatta Fahnbulleh (politician) - Wikipedia

“Fahnbulleh was born on 29 September 1979 in Liberia.[3] She is a daughter of Henry Boimah Fahnbulleh,[4] a former Foreign Minister of Liberia;[5] her mother is from Sierra Leone.[3] She was named after her aunt, the singer Miatta Fahnbulleh.[6] She has a brother, Gamal.[3] At the onset of the First Liberian Civil War in 1986 the family fled to England, where they applied for asylum.

You may be wondering out of all the people in the country what qualifies Miatta as the pre-eminent individual qualified to be a senior government minister and a member of the Privy Council no less!

“On 21 July 2026 Fahnbulleh was sworn in as a member of the Privy Council, entitling her to the honorific style The Right Honourable for life.

All the people who could have been nominated, Fahnbulleh was selected. Smacks of Marxist DEI strategy to me, but what would I know, I’m not on the Privy Council.

Privy Council (United Kingdom) - Wikipedia

“She obtained a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) degree in economic development in 2005 from the London School of Economics.[8][7][9] Fahnbulleh wrote her thesis on the adoption of and success of industrial policy in Ghana and Kenya.

It would be interesting to see what cause and effect resulted from her Phd compared to what wasn’t pursued.

“In the 2024 general election, Fahnbulleh was elected in a new seat called Peckham, with a lower share of the vote than Labour had had in 2019 in Camberwell and Peckham.[20]

Here’s her positions as per Brave AI:

“Miatta Fahnbulleh advocates for a significantly accelerated net zero target compared to the UK’s current goal of 2050. In a 2019 essay, she called for the UK to achieve net zero carbon emissions within 10 to 15 years, which would place the target between 2030 and 2035.

She supports this acceleration through a “global Green New Deal” involving massive mobilization of resources to decarbonize the economy. Her proposed funding mechanisms include wealth taxes and higher government borrowing for green infrastructure.

Fahnbulleh also advocates for:

Ending new drilling in the North Sea basin, describing such projects as “irresponsible and short-sighted.”

A “big sprint” toward a net zero electricity grid by 2030 .

Implementing quotas for fossil fuel energy use and tougher windfall taxes on oil and gas profits.

Electrification of the economy to break reliance on global fossil fuel markets and lower energy bills.

This is the moron in charge of the climate scam bankrupting the UK and impoverishing its people – Mad Ed Miliband would be proud.

She will be making decisions that will destroy the most beautiful areas of the UK as well, like this one:

Locals fume as one of Britain’s most beautiful village streets to become ‘solar highway’

“Because of its scale, the East Pye project has been classified as a Nationally Significant Infrastructure Project, meaning the final decision on whether it proceeds rests with Miatta Fahnbulleh, rather than local planning authorities.

Should the new Energy Secretary grant approval, she could bestow powers compelling landowners in the village to permit the works - and even force them to sell their property to Island Green, the company behind the scheme.

Construction materials for the solar farm are due to arrive by ship at either Felixstowe or King’s Lynn, travelling onward via A-roads through the larger settlements of Poringland and Stoke Holy Cross before reaching the village.

“A picturesque Norfolk village faces upheaval after developers behind one of Britain’s largest solar energy projects revealed plans to funnel construction traffic through its narrow main street over the next two years.

The East Pye solar farm, spanning 2,718 acres of surrounding countryside, would require oversized loads measuring up to 5.5 metres in width to pass along the historic thoroughfare in Saxlingham Nethergate, home to roughly 700 residents.

WTF is going on!

A Moslem Home Office Minister picking spots around the country to dump criminal migrants that exceed local residents by a factor of three times???!!!and the same Home Office Minister who wants to release convicted rapists and murderers after they have served just one third of their already lenient prison sentences.

Sentencing Act 2026: The 33% Early Release Earned Progression Model Explained - HM Prison

She also wants to develop safe immigration routes for asylum seekers.

Mahmood announces new refugee sponsorship route into UK - BBC News

The five military sites where anger at housing migrants could unravel PM’s plans

“The Home Office last month announced it wanted to open new accommodation centres housing some 3,750 people at three ex-military sites – RAF Barnham in Suffolk, RAF Linton-on-Ouse in North Yorkshire and MoD Bicester in Oxfordshire – as part of plans to close all hotels hosting asylum seekers by 2029.

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