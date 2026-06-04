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Supreme Court SMACKS DOWN 600 Schools | United Voice

“More than 600 California schools are now accused of quietly steering children into gender “transitions” while shutting parents out—an approach federal investigators and the Supreme Court say tramples parental rights and federal law.[1][3][5]

Story Snapshot

Federal investigators found California’s education bureaucracy violated federal law by hiding student gender transitions from parents, including through secret “gender support plans.” [1]

A national probe says over 600 California schools follow guidance that encourages staff to keep parents in the dark about a child’s gender identity at school. [3]

The United States Supreme Court has now blocked California’s “secret transition” policy, siding with parents and teachers who refused to lie to families. [5]

Critics say years of Newsom-era policies and activist guidance turned public schools into social-justice labs, sidelining parents and basic transparency.[1][4]

Federal findings: California pressured schools to hide kids’ gender transitions

The United States Department of Education’s Student Privacy Policy Office issued a blistering finding against the California Department of Education, concluding the state violated the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act by pressuring schools to conceal students’ gender transitions from parents.[1] Investigators found that state laws, guidance, and legal actions created “powerful state-directed pressure” for districts to adopt secrecy policies that denied parents full access to their children’s education records, including records about gender identity changes at school.[1]

Onwards!

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