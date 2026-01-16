Hearing reports of Metropolitan police trying to keep “pro” Iranian regime and “anti”-Iranian regime “forces” apart outside the Iranian Embassy In London. The violence appears to have been sparked by rumours of the use of chemical weapons in Teheran.

A lie spreads round the world faster than the truth can gets its pants on.

There are some claiming that the Met are using disproportionate force against anti-regime forces when compared to Palestinian demonstrations.

There are videos circulating of an old man with a bloody head as a result of ither police or other violent action.

Developing.

More sectarian conflict from foreign lands on London’s streets. Sigh.

Onwards!

