From here:

Barcelona:

Violence erupts in Barcelona as barricades burn in street - multiple arrests

“Violent Clashes in Barcelona: Protesters threw stones, glass bottles, and set barricades on fire, leading to 13 arrests and 30 police injuries.

Political Trigger: Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez’s emergency housing measures were rejected by lawmakers, sparking nationwide demonstrations.

Housing Crisis Impact: Average rent has nearly doubled in 10 years, with 26% of renters spending ~40% of income on rent and utilities, fueling protests in Madrid, Barcelona, and Valencia.

And here from Paris

Live: Tens of thousands expected at Paris protests as unions join students - France 24

“Up to 40,000 people are expected to march in Paris on Tuesday as French trade unions join high school students protesting school conditions. The demonstrations have been marked by clashes with police, arrests, and injuries, including a 15-year-old student whose hand was blown off after he picked up a ‌police grenade. Follow our liveblog for the latest updates.

Let’s hope fo rain and that no-one lights the blue touch paper!

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More here:

European Utopia Burns: Far-Left Riots Spread Like Cancer From France to Belgium – Economic Collapse Report