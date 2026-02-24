Peter’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Observer's avatar
Observer
23mEdited

It’s highly likely that the reason that Epstein KNEW Stef Halper was running anti-Trump operations for both the CIA and British intelligence (see post below) is because his friend Price Andrew (Duke of York) told him.

https://x.com/RealSLokhova/status/2025461468532236486

Reply
Share
Observer's avatar
Observer
1h

FBI Report: Ex-Prince Andrew Watched Ghislaine Maxwell Torture Young Child

Frank Bergman

February 20, 20

https://slaynews.com/news/fbi-report-ex-prince-andrew-watched-ghislaine-maxwell-torture-young-child/?utm_source=mailpoet&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=daily-newsletter

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Peter Halligan · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture