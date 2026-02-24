The Epstein crimespale in comparison to the activities of Pakistani rape gangs In the UK, but are far more titillating to the MSM because they involve many VIP’s in positions of power – they also involve millions in corruption and the trading of state secrets and influence.

Here’s a summary of the status quo from Brave AI:

“ Over 1,200 victims have been identified in the released documents, according to United Nations experts and Justice Department disclosures.

Nearly 100 victims had their identities exposed due to flawed redactions, including minors whose names and personal details were left unredacted.

More than 3.5 million pages of documents have been made public, including 180,000 images and 2,000 videos.

At least 43 full names of victims —including over two dozen minors—were inadvertently released.

Six men , including Les Wexner, Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, and others, were named in congressional hearings and have faced public scrutiny, though none have been charged.

Criminal investigations have been launched against at least three individuals tied to Epstein: former Norwegian prime minister Thorbjørn Jagland (charged with corruption), Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor (arrested), and Peter Mandelson (arrested).

High-profile figures such as Goldman Sachs’ Brad Karp, Harvard and Yale affiliates, and former White House counsel Kathryn Ruemmler have also been implicated in the fallout, though they have not been charged.

The controversy centers on the Justice Department’s redaction process, which failed to protect victims’ identities while obscuring the names of alleged enablers, leading to widespread criticism and retraumatization of survivors.

Let’s compare that to the alleged cope of he Pakistani rape gangs ad h lessor VIP’s involved but not named as yet – again from Brave AI:

“A private investigation led by MP Rupert Lowe found evidence of gang-based child sexual exploitation by predominantly Pakistani men in at least 85 local authorities across the UK, with some cases dating back to the 1960s. The inquiry, based on thousands of Freedom of Information requests and survivor testimonies, estimated that hundreds of thousands of lives have been affected.

The most well-documented cases include:

Rotherham : The Jay Report (2014) estimated at least 1,400 victims were sexually exploited between 1997 and 2013, with about 80% of perpetrators identified as males of Pakistani heritage .

Telford : An independent inquiry found up to 1,000 girls abused over 40 years, with perpetrators described as being of southern Asian heritage.

Rochdale: At least 47 young girls were abused by a grooming gang, with all convicted men being British Pakistani.

While these figures are specific to certain towns, the Lowe inquiry suggests the problem is far more widespread than previously acknowledged. The UK government has since launched a national inquiry into grooming gangs, with plans to review over 800 historical cases and improve data collection, including ethnicity, to prevent institutional blind spots.

How brutalized were the ‘Epstein girls’ compared to the British girls in the ‘care’ of the British state care? I suggest that the Epstein VIP’S rapes of underage girls were comparatively benign compared to the monstrous gang rapists STILL operating in the UK at all levels by lesser VIP’s.

